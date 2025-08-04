How gas prices have changed in Alabama in the last week Published 2:19 pm Monday, August 4, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Alabama. Gas prices are as of August 4.

Alabama by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.78

– Week change: +$0.00 (+0.0%)

– Year change: -$0.31 (-10.2%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.63 (6/14/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.47

– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.2%)

– Year change: -$0.13 (-3.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.64 (6/18/22)

Metros with most expensive gas in Alabama

#1. Russell County: $2.88

#2. Montgomery: $2.81

#3. Daphne-Fairhope-Foley: $2.81

#4. Dothan: $2.79

#5. Birmingham: $2.78

#6. Mobile: $2.77

#7. Auburn: $2.77

#8. Tuscaloosa: $2.74

#9. Florence-Muscle Shoals: $2.74

#10. Huntsville: $2.73

#11. Anniston-Oxford: $2.72

#12. Decatur: $2.72

#13. Gadsden: $2.66

States with the least expensive gas

#1. Mississippi: $2.71

#2. Oklahoma: $2.73

#3. Texas: $2.75

Read on to see which states have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Alaska

– Regular gas price: $3.76

#4. Oregon

– Regular gas price: $3.98

#3. Washington

– Regular gas price: $4.39

#2. Hawaii

– Regular gas price: $4.45

#1. California

– Regular gas price: $4.50