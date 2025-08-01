How gas prices have changed in Florence in the last week
Published 3:45 pm Friday, August 1, 2025
How gas prices have changed in Florence in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of August 1.
Florence by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.75
— Alabama average: $2.79
– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
– Year change: -$0.31 (-10.1%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.62 (6/10/22)
– Diesel current price: $3.31
– Week change: -$0.00 (-0.0%)
– Year change: -$0.17 (-4.9%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.66 (6/12/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.57
#2. Laredo, TX: $2.58
#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.60
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Salinas, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.73
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.76
#3. Napa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.82
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.85
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
– Regular gas price: $5.02