How gas prices have changed in Anniston in the last week Published 3:45 pm Friday, August 1, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Anniston-Oxford, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of August 1.

Anniston by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.72

— Alabama average: $2.79

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.35 (-11.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.61 (6/11/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.42

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.17 (-4.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.65 (6/11/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.57

#2. Laredo, TX: $2.58

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.60

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Salinas, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.73

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.76

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.82

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.85

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.02