How much house $1 million buys you in Tuscaloosa
Published 6:43 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tuscaloosa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
1405 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $999,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,837
– Price per square foot: $260
– See 1405 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
11091 Patton Rd, Northport
– Price: $995,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,041
– Price per square foot: $327
– See 11091 Patton Rd, Northport on Redfin.com
14817 Highpoint Cv, Northport
– Price: $975,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,060
– Price per square foot: $318
– See 14817 Highpoint Cv, Northport on Redfin.com
2130 Fourth St #414, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $959,900
– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 807
– Price per square foot: $1,189
– See 2130 Fourth St #414, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
11147 Mountain Park Cir, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $959,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,186
– Price per square foot: $184
– See 11147 Mountain Park Cir, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
23 Patton Pl, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $950,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,600
– Price per square foot: $206
– See 23 Patton Pl, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
1150 8th St #314, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $950,000
– 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 888
– Price per square foot: $1,069
– See 1150 8th St #314, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
15293 Watermelon Rd, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $949,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,659
– Price per square foot: $357
– See 15293 Watermelon Rd, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
2130 Fourth St #712, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $949,900
– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 668
– Price per square foot: $1,422
– See 2130 Fourth St #712, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
1814 Northridge Rd, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $915,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,283
– Price per square foot: $278
– See 1814 Northridge Rd, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
2130 Fourth St #314, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $909,900
– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 807
– Price per square foot: $1,127
– See 2130 Fourth St #314, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
6037 Watling Cir, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $899,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,872
– Price per square foot: $232
– See 6037 Watling Cir, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
6062 Talbotton Park Ct, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $899,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,870
– Price per square foot: $232
– See 6062 Talbotton Park Ct, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
54 Guildswood, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $899,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,567
– Price per square foot: $252
– See 54 Guildswood, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
5870 Carleton Park Cir, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $899,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,500
– Price per square foot: $199
– See 5870 Carleton Park Cir, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
15730 Beacon Point Dr, Northport
– Price: $899,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,680
– Price per square foot: $244
– See 15730 Beacon Point Dr, Northport on Redfin.com
1018 Hackberry Ln #113, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $895,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,439
– Price per square foot: $621
– See 1018 Hackberry Ln #113, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
5821 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $889,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,700
– Price per square foot: $240
– See 5821 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
5809 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $875,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,422
– Price per square foot: $255
– See 5809 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
6803 Emerald Ln, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $869,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,820
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 6803 Emerald Ln, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
2130 Fourth St #311, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $869,900
– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
– Square feet: 791
– Price per square foot: $1,099
– See 2130 Fourth St #311, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
1018 Hackberry Ln #301, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $860,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,439
– Price per square foot: $597
– See 1018 Hackberry Ln #301, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
5377 Alexander Ave, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $859,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,200
– Price per square foot: $204
– See 5377 Alexander Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
1400 13th St, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $845,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,539
– Price per square foot: $332
– See 1400 13th St, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
10673 Legacy Point Dr, Northport
– Price: $829,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,095
– Price per square foot: $268
– See 10673 Legacy Point Dr, Northport on Redfin.com
5800 Candler Ave, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $829,500
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,329
– Price per square foot: $249
– See 5800 Candler Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
1931 Kingsgate Dr, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $825,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,494
– Price per square foot: $183
– See 1931 Kingsgate Dr, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
1752 12th Ave, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $825,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,160
– Price per square foot: $381
– See 1752 12th Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
1228 Convent St, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $825,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,542
– Price per square foot: $535
– See 1228 Convent St, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
702 Gene Stallings Ave, Tuscaloosa
– Price: $824,900
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,499
– Price per square foot: $550
– See 702 Gene Stallings Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.