How much house $1 million buys you in Tuscaloosa Published 6:43 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Tuscaloosa. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

1405 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $999,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,837

– Price per square foot: $260

– See 1405 Queen City Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

11091 Patton Rd, Northport

– Price: $995,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,041

– Price per square foot: $327

– See 11091 Patton Rd, Northport on Redfin.com

14817 Highpoint Cv, Northport

– Price: $975,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,060

– Price per square foot: $318

– See 14817 Highpoint Cv, Northport on Redfin.com

2130 Fourth St #414, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $959,900

– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 807

– Price per square foot: $1,189

– See 2130 Fourth St #414, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

11147 Mountain Park Cir, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $959,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,186

– Price per square foot: $184

– See 11147 Mountain Park Cir, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

23 Patton Pl, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $950,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,600

– Price per square foot: $206

– See 23 Patton Pl, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

1150 8th St #314, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $950,000

– 1 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 888

– Price per square foot: $1,069

– See 1150 8th St #314, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

15293 Watermelon Rd, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $949,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,659

– Price per square foot: $357

– See 15293 Watermelon Rd, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

2130 Fourth St #712, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $949,900

– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 668

– Price per square foot: $1,422

– See 2130 Fourth St #712, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

1814 Northridge Rd, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $915,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,283

– Price per square foot: $278

– See 1814 Northridge Rd, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

2130 Fourth St #314, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $909,900

– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 807

– Price per square foot: $1,127

– See 2130 Fourth St #314, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

6037 Watling Cir, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $899,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,872

– Price per square foot: $232

– See 6037 Watling Cir, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

6062 Talbotton Park Ct, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $899,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,870

– Price per square foot: $232

– See 6062 Talbotton Park Ct, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

54 Guildswood, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $899,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,567

– Price per square foot: $252

– See 54 Guildswood, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

5870 Carleton Park Cir, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $899,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,500

– Price per square foot: $199

– See 5870 Carleton Park Cir, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

15730 Beacon Point Dr, Northport

– Price: $899,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,680

– Price per square foot: $244

– See 15730 Beacon Point Dr, Northport on Redfin.com

1018 Hackberry Ln #113, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $895,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,439

– Price per square foot: $621

– See 1018 Hackberry Ln #113, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

5821 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $889,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,700

– Price per square foot: $240

– See 5821 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

5809 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $875,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,422

– Price per square foot: $255

– See 5809 Edgefield Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

6803 Emerald Ln, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $869,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,820

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 6803 Emerald Ln, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

2130 Fourth St #311, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $869,900

– 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

– Square feet: 791

– Price per square foot: $1,099

– See 2130 Fourth St #311, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

1018 Hackberry Ln #301, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $860,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,439

– Price per square foot: $597

– See 1018 Hackberry Ln #301, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

5377 Alexander Ave, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $859,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,200

– Price per square foot: $204

– See 5377 Alexander Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

1400 13th St, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $845,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,539

– Price per square foot: $332

– See 1400 13th St, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

10673 Legacy Point Dr, Northport

– Price: $829,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,095

– Price per square foot: $268

– See 10673 Legacy Point Dr, Northport on Redfin.com

5800 Candler Ave, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $829,500

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,329

– Price per square foot: $249

– See 5800 Candler Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

1931 Kingsgate Dr, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $825,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,494

– Price per square foot: $183

– See 1931 Kingsgate Dr, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

1752 12th Ave, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $825,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,160

– Price per square foot: $381

– See 1752 12th Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

1228 Convent St, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $825,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,542

– Price per square foot: $535

– See 1228 Convent St, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

702 Gene Stallings Ave, Tuscaloosa

– Price: $824,900

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,499

– Price per square foot: $550

– See 702 Gene Stallings Ave, Tuscaloosa on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

