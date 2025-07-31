How much house $1 million buys you in Mobile Published 6:43 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

How much house $1 million buys you in Mobile

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Mobile. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

140 S McGregor Ave Unit E, Mobile

– Price: $998,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,616

– Price per square foot: $275

– See 140 S McGregor Ave Unit E, Mobile on Redfin.com

140-E Mcgregor Ave S, Mobile

– Price: $998,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,616

– Price per square foot: $275

– See 140-E Mcgregor Ave S, Mobile on Redfin.com

12451 Airport Blvd, Mobile

– Price: $989,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,192

– Price per square foot: $236

– See 12451 Airport Blvd, Mobile on Redfin.com

2605 Charleston Oaks Dr W, Mobile

– Price: $975,000

– 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,841

– Price per square foot: $142

– See 2605 Charleston Oaks Dr W, Mobile on Redfin.com

51 N Jackson St Unit A, Mobile

– Price: $975,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,592

– Price per square foot: $212

– See 51 N Jackson St Unit A, Mobile on Redfin.com

5771 Rue Conti, Mobile

– Price: $965,000

– 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,543

– Price per square foot: $272

– See 5771 Rue Conti, Mobile on Redfin.com

3983 Wimbledon Park, Mobile

– Price: $899,500

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,007

– Price per square foot: $224

– See 3983 Wimbledon Park, Mobile on Redfin.com

161 State St, Mobile

– Price: $899,000

– 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,620

– Price per square foot: $194

– See 161 State St, Mobile on Redfin.com

255 Conception St N, Mobile

– Price: $895,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,310

– Price per square foot: $207

– See 255 Conception St N, Mobile on Redfin.com

5488 S Hilltop Dr, Mobile

– Price: $889,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,935

– Price per square foot: $302

– See 5488 S Hilltop Dr, Mobile on Redfin.com

2196 Turtle Creek Ln E, Mobile

– Price: $870,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,909

– Price per square foot: $222

– See 2196 Turtle Creek Ln E, Mobile on Redfin.com

2550 Springhill Ave, Mobile

– Price: $850,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,360

– Price per square foot: $252

– See 2550 Springhill Ave, Mobile on Redfin.com

212 W Lakewood Dr, Mobile

– Price: $849,879

– 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,058

– Price per square foot: $168

– See 212 W Lakewood Dr, Mobile on Redfin.com

3953 Wimbledon Park, Mobile

– Price: $819,500

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,798

– Price per square foot: $215

– See 3953 Wimbledon Park, Mobile on Redfin.com

3582 Magnolia Downs E, Mobile

– Price: $799,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,000

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 3582 Magnolia Downs E, Mobile on Redfin.com

3 Springhill Trce, Mobile

– Price: $789,900

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,517

– Price per square foot: $224

– See 3 Springhill Trce, Mobile on Redfin.com

5698 Spring Landing Dr, Theodore

– Price: $775,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,367

– Price per square foot: $230

– See 5698 Spring Landing Dr, Theodore on Redfin.com

4024 Perch Point Dr, Mobile

– Price: $775,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,629

– Price per square foot: $294

– See 4024 Perch Point Dr, Mobile on Redfin.com

6907 Providence Estates Ct, Mobile

– Price: $769,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,000

– Price per square foot: $192

– See 6907 Providence Estates Ct, Mobile on Redfin.com

704 Providence Estates Dr E, Mobile

– Price: $765,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,165

– Price per square foot: $183

– See 704 Providence Estates Dr E, Mobile on Redfin.com

208 State St, Mobile

– Price: $755,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,172

– Price per square foot: $238

– See 208 State St, Mobile on Redfin.com

7132 Charleston Pointe Ct, Mobile

– Price: $750,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,408

– Price per square foot: $170

– See 7132 Charleston Pointe Ct, Mobile on Redfin.com

1664 Government St, Mobile

– Price: $749,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,242

– Price per square foot: $176

– See 1664 Government St, Mobile on Redfin.com

3900 Leroy Stevens Rd, Mobile

– Price: $725,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,584

– Price per square foot: $158

– See 3900 Leroy Stevens Rd, Mobile on Redfin.com

6902 Providence Estates Dr S, Mobile

– Price: $720,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,616

– Price per square foot: $155

– See 6902 Providence Estates Dr S, Mobile on Redfin.com

1055 W Grand Heron Ct, Mobile

– Price: $719,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,548

– Price per square foot: $158

– See 1055 W Grand Heron Ct, Mobile on Redfin.com

916 Church St Lot 6, Mobile

– Price: $715,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,008

– Price per square foot: $356

– See 916 Church St Lot 6, Mobile on Redfin.com

4457 Suzanne Cir, Mobile

– Price: $699,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,908

– Price per square foot: $240

– See 4457 Suzanne Cir, Mobile on Redfin.com

172 S Georgia Ave, Mobile

– Price: $699,800

– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,401

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 172 S Georgia Ave, Mobile on Redfin.com

3219 Wynnfield Dr E, Mobile

– Price: $699,500

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,014

– Price per square foot: $174

– See 3219 Wynnfield Dr E, Mobile on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.