How much house $1 million buys you in Mobile
Published 6:43 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Mobile. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
140 S McGregor Ave Unit E, Mobile
– Price: $998,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,616
– Price per square foot: $275
– See 140 S McGregor Ave Unit E, Mobile on Redfin.com
12451 Airport Blvd, Mobile
– Price: $989,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,192
– Price per square foot: $236
– See 12451 Airport Blvd, Mobile on Redfin.com
2605 Charleston Oaks Dr W, Mobile
– Price: $975,000
– 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,841
– Price per square foot: $142
– See 2605 Charleston Oaks Dr W, Mobile on Redfin.com
51 N Jackson St Unit A, Mobile
– Price: $975,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,592
– Price per square foot: $212
– See 51 N Jackson St Unit A, Mobile on Redfin.com
5771 Rue Conti, Mobile
– Price: $965,000
– 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,543
– Price per square foot: $272
– See 5771 Rue Conti, Mobile on Redfin.com
3983 Wimbledon Park, Mobile
– Price: $899,500
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,007
– Price per square foot: $224
– See 3983 Wimbledon Park, Mobile on Redfin.com
161 State St, Mobile
– Price: $899,000
– 8 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,620
– Price per square foot: $194
– See 161 State St, Mobile on Redfin.com
255 Conception St N, Mobile
– Price: $895,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,310
– Price per square foot: $207
– See 255 Conception St N, Mobile on Redfin.com
5488 S Hilltop Dr, Mobile
– Price: $889,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,935
– Price per square foot: $302
– See 5488 S Hilltop Dr, Mobile on Redfin.com
2196 Turtle Creek Ln E, Mobile
– Price: $870,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,909
– Price per square foot: $222
– See 2196 Turtle Creek Ln E, Mobile on Redfin.com
2550 Springhill Ave, Mobile
– Price: $850,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,360
– Price per square foot: $252
– See 2550 Springhill Ave, Mobile on Redfin.com
212 W Lakewood Dr, Mobile
– Price: $849,879
– 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,058
– Price per square foot: $168
– See 212 W Lakewood Dr, Mobile on Redfin.com
3953 Wimbledon Park, Mobile
– Price: $819,500
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,798
– Price per square foot: $215
– See 3953 Wimbledon Park, Mobile on Redfin.com
3582 Magnolia Downs E, Mobile
– Price: $799,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,000
– Price per square foot: $159
– See 3582 Magnolia Downs E, Mobile on Redfin.com
3 Springhill Trce, Mobile
– Price: $789,900
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,517
– Price per square foot: $224
– See 3 Springhill Trce, Mobile on Redfin.com
5698 Spring Landing Dr, Theodore
– Price: $775,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,367
– Price per square foot: $230
– See 5698 Spring Landing Dr, Theodore on Redfin.com
4024 Perch Point Dr, Mobile
– Price: $775,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,629
– Price per square foot: $294
– See 4024 Perch Point Dr, Mobile on Redfin.com
6907 Providence Estates Ct, Mobile
– Price: $769,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,000
– Price per square foot: $192
– See 6907 Providence Estates Ct, Mobile on Redfin.com
704 Providence Estates Dr E, Mobile
– Price: $765,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,165
– Price per square foot: $183
– See 704 Providence Estates Dr E, Mobile on Redfin.com
208 State St, Mobile
– Price: $755,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,172
– Price per square foot: $238
– See 208 State St, Mobile on Redfin.com
7132 Charleston Pointe Ct, Mobile
– Price: $750,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,408
– Price per square foot: $170
– See 7132 Charleston Pointe Ct, Mobile on Redfin.com
1664 Government St, Mobile
– Price: $749,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,242
– Price per square foot: $176
– See 1664 Government St, Mobile on Redfin.com
3900 Leroy Stevens Rd, Mobile
– Price: $725,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,584
– Price per square foot: $158
– See 3900 Leroy Stevens Rd, Mobile on Redfin.com
6902 Providence Estates Dr S, Mobile
– Price: $720,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,616
– Price per square foot: $155
– See 6902 Providence Estates Dr S, Mobile on Redfin.com
1055 W Grand Heron Ct, Mobile
– Price: $719,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,548
– Price per square foot: $158
– See 1055 W Grand Heron Ct, Mobile on Redfin.com
916 Church St Lot 6, Mobile
– Price: $715,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,008
– Price per square foot: $356
– See 916 Church St Lot 6, Mobile on Redfin.com
4457 Suzanne Cir, Mobile
– Price: $699,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,908
– Price per square foot: $240
– See 4457 Suzanne Cir, Mobile on Redfin.com
172 S Georgia Ave, Mobile
– Price: $699,800
– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,401
– Price per square foot: $159
– See 172 S Georgia Ave, Mobile on Redfin.com
3219 Wynnfield Dr E, Mobile
– Price: $699,500
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,014
– Price per square foot: $174
– See 3219 Wynnfield Dr E, Mobile on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
