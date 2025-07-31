How much house $1 million buys you in Huntsville Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Huntsville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2106 Forest Gate SW, Huntsville

– Price: $999,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,663

– Price per square foot: $214

– See 2106 Forest Gate SW, Huntsville on Redfin.com

2605 Legacy Preserve Dr SE, Brownsboro

– Price: $999,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,584

– Price per square foot: $218

– See 2605 Legacy Preserve Dr SE, Brownsboro on Redfin.com

104 Bishop Bend Dr, Huntsville

– Price: $999,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,532

– Price per square foot: $283

– See 104 Bishop Bend Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com

744 Indian Ridge Dr, Huntsville

– Price: $999,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,960

– Price per square foot: $252

– See 744 Indian Ridge Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com

2602 Legacy Preserve Dr, Brownsboro

– Price: $995,500

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,802

– Price per square foot: $171

– See 2602 Legacy Preserve Dr, Brownsboro on Redfin.com

19 Legacy Oaks Pl SE, Gurley

– Price: $990,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,756

– Price per square foot: $208

– See 19 Legacy Oaks Pl SE, Gurley on Redfin.com

117 Mill Springs Ln, Huntsville

– Price: $989,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,095

– Price per square foot: $241

– See 117 Mill Springs Ln, Huntsville on Redfin.com

48 Ridge Bluff Cir SE, Huntsville

– Price: $989,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,260

– Price per square foot: $303

– See 48 Ridge Bluff Cir SE, Huntsville on Redfin.com

4014 Hawks Way NE, Huntsville

– Price: $977,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,026

– Price per square foot: $242

– See 4014 Hawks Way NE, Huntsville on Redfin.com

13390 South Shawdee Rd, Huntsville

– Price: $975,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,121

– Price per square foot: $236

– See 13390 South Shawdee Rd, Huntsville on Redfin.com

34 Stone Mason Way NW, Huntsville

– Price: $959,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,055

– Price per square foot: $314

– See 34 Stone Mason Way NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com

11 SE Braewick Pl, Gurley

– Price: $949,900

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,615

– Price per square foot: $205

– See 11 SE Braewick Pl, Gurley on Redfin.com

40 SE Ridge Bluff Cir, Huntsville

– Price: $949,300

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,756

– Price per square foot: $252

– See 40 SE Ridge Bluff Cir, Huntsville on Redfin.com

3126 SE Haddonstone Dr SE, Owens Cross Roads

– Price: $946,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,419

– Price per square foot: $214

– See 3126 SE Haddonstone Dr SE, Owens Cross Roads on Redfin.com

725 Indian Ridge Dr SE, Huntsville

– Price: $937,650

– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,581

– Price per square foot: $204

– See 725 Indian Ridge Dr SE, Huntsville on Redfin.com

8033 Tupelo Gum Trce SW, Huntsville

– Price: $929,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,465

– Price per square foot: $208

– See 8033 Tupelo Gum Trce SW, Huntsville on Redfin.com

4606 Stone Mont Dr, Huntsville

– Price: $925,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,300

– Price per square foot: $215

– See 4606 Stone Mont Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com

11 Havenstone Way, Gurley

– Price: $920,221

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,598

– Price per square foot: $255

– See 11 Havenstone Way, Gurley on Redfin.com

313 Merrydale Dr, Huntsville

– Price: $899,900

– 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,575

– Price per square foot: $196

– See 313 Merrydale Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com

60 Natures Ridge Way, Huntsville

– Price: $899,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,204

– Price per square foot: $214

– See 60 Natures Ridge Way, Huntsville on Redfin.com

114 Lincoln St NE Unit A, Huntsville

– Price: $899,900

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,705

– Price per square foot: $332

– See 114 Lincoln St NE Unit A, Huntsville on Redfin.com

109 Hillcrest Ave NW, Huntsville

– Price: $898,500

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,208

– Price per square foot: $280

– See 109 Hillcrest Ave NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com

21 Angell St NW, Huntsville

– Price: $897,500

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,688

– Price per square foot: $333

– See 21 Angell St NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com

201 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville

– Price: $890,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,954

– Price per square foot: $301

– See 201 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville on Redfin.com

209 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville

– Price: $890,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,954

– Price per square foot: $301

– See 209 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville on Redfin.com

38 Belle River Way, Gurley

– Price: $889,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,753

– Price per square foot: $237

– See 38 Belle River Way, Gurley on Redfin.com

19 Angell St NW, Huntsville

– Price: $889,500

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,675

– Price per square foot: $332

– See 19 Angell St NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com

9 Angell St NW, Huntsville

– Price: $885,600

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,522

– Price per square foot: $351

– See 9 Angell St NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.