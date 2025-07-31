How much house $1 million buys you in Huntsville
Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Huntsville. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2106 Forest Gate SW, Huntsville
– Price: $999,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,663
– Price per square foot: $214
– See 2106 Forest Gate SW, Huntsville on Redfin.com
2605 Legacy Preserve Dr SE, Brownsboro
– Price: $999,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,584
– Price per square foot: $218
– See 2605 Legacy Preserve Dr SE, Brownsboro on Redfin.com
104 Bishop Bend Dr, Huntsville
– Price: $999,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,532
– Price per square foot: $283
– See 104 Bishop Bend Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com
744 Indian Ridge Dr, Huntsville
– Price: $999,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,960
– Price per square foot: $252
– See 744 Indian Ridge Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com
2602 Legacy Preserve Dr, Brownsboro
– Price: $995,500
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,802
– Price per square foot: $171
– See 2602 Legacy Preserve Dr, Brownsboro on Redfin.com
19 Legacy Oaks Pl SE, Gurley
– Price: $990,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,756
– Price per square foot: $208
– See 19 Legacy Oaks Pl SE, Gurley on Redfin.com
117 Mill Springs Ln, Huntsville
– Price: $989,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,095
– Price per square foot: $241
– See 117 Mill Springs Ln, Huntsville on Redfin.com
48 Ridge Bluff Cir SE, Huntsville
– Price: $989,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,260
– Price per square foot: $303
– See 48 Ridge Bluff Cir SE, Huntsville on Redfin.com
4014 Hawks Way NE, Huntsville
– Price: $977,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,026
– Price per square foot: $242
– See 4014 Hawks Way NE, Huntsville on Redfin.com
13390 South Shawdee Rd, Huntsville
– Price: $975,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,121
– Price per square foot: $236
– See 13390 South Shawdee Rd, Huntsville on Redfin.com
34 Stone Mason Way NW, Huntsville
– Price: $959,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,055
– Price per square foot: $314
– See 34 Stone Mason Way NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com
11 SE Braewick Pl, Gurley
– Price: $949,900
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,615
– Price per square foot: $205
– See 11 SE Braewick Pl, Gurley on Redfin.com
40 SE Ridge Bluff Cir, Huntsville
– Price: $949,300
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,756
– Price per square foot: $252
– See 40 SE Ridge Bluff Cir, Huntsville on Redfin.com
3126 SE Haddonstone Dr SE, Owens Cross Roads
– Price: $946,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,419
– Price per square foot: $214
– See 3126 SE Haddonstone Dr SE, Owens Cross Roads on Redfin.com
725 Indian Ridge Dr SE, Huntsville
– Price: $937,650
– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,581
– Price per square foot: $204
– See 725 Indian Ridge Dr SE, Huntsville on Redfin.com
8033 Tupelo Gum Trce SW, Huntsville
– Price: $929,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,465
– Price per square foot: $208
– See 8033 Tupelo Gum Trce SW, Huntsville on Redfin.com
4606 Stone Mont Dr, Huntsville
– Price: $925,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,300
– Price per square foot: $215
– See 4606 Stone Mont Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com
11 Havenstone Way, Gurley
– Price: $920,221
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,598
– Price per square foot: $255
– See 11 Havenstone Way, Gurley on Redfin.com
313 Merrydale Dr, Huntsville
– Price: $899,900
– 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,575
– Price per square foot: $196
– See 313 Merrydale Dr, Huntsville on Redfin.com
60 Natures Ridge Way, Huntsville
– Price: $899,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,204
– Price per square foot: $214
– See 60 Natures Ridge Way, Huntsville on Redfin.com
114 Lincoln St NE Unit A, Huntsville
– Price: $899,900
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,705
– Price per square foot: $332
– See 114 Lincoln St NE Unit A, Huntsville on Redfin.com
109 Hillcrest Ave NW, Huntsville
– Price: $898,500
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,208
– Price per square foot: $280
– See 109 Hillcrest Ave NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com
21 Angell St NW, Huntsville
– Price: $897,500
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,688
– Price per square foot: $333
– See 21 Angell St NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com
201 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville
– Price: $890,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,954
– Price per square foot: $301
– See 201 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville on Redfin.com
209 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville
– Price: $890,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,954
– Price per square foot: $301
– See 209 Marsheutz Ave, Huntsville on Redfin.com
38 Belle River Way, Gurley
– Price: $889,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,753
– Price per square foot: $237
– See 38 Belle River Way, Gurley on Redfin.com
19 Angell St NW, Huntsville
– Price: $889,500
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,675
– Price per square foot: $332
– See 19 Angell St NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com
9 Angell St NW, Huntsville
– Price: $885,600
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,522
– Price per square foot: $351
– See 9 Angell St NW, Huntsville on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.