How much house $1 million buys you in Gadsden Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gadsden. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

812 East Haven Dr, Glencoe

– Price: $999,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,491

– Price per square foot: $222

– See 812 East Haven Dr, Glencoe on Redfin.com

1218 Fitts Ferry Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $999,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,088

– Price per square foot: $478

– See 1218 Fitts Ferry Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

20 Arrow Wood Ln, Gadsden

– Price: $899,900

– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,984

– Price per square foot: $180

– See 20 Arrow Wood Ln, Gadsden on Redfin.com

613 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden

– Price: $865,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,007

– Price per square foot: $287

– See 613 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com

110 Heron Dr SE, Gadsden

– Price: $849,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,075

– Price per square foot: $276

– See 110 Heron Dr SE, Gadsden on Redfin.com

130 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden

– Price: $799,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,948

– Price per square foot: $202

– See 130 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden on Redfin.com

417 Alpine Vw, Gadsden

– Price: $798,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,456

– Price per square foot: $179

– See 417 Alpine Vw, Gadsden on Redfin.com

213 Lakewood Dr, Gadsden

– Price: $795,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,969

– Price per square foot: $133

– See 213 Lakewood Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com

1500 Sibert Dr, Glencoe

– Price: $775,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,381

– Price per square foot: $229

– See 1500 Sibert Dr, Glencoe on Redfin.com

140 Mccarver Dr, Gadsden

– Price: $749,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,258

– Price per square foot: $175

– See 140 Mccarver Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com

138 Greenbriar Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $725,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,012

– Price per square foot: $144

– See 138 Greenbriar Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

235 Arrowhead Trl, Gadsden

– Price: $699,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,971

– Price per square foot: $235

– See 235 Arrowhead Trl, Gadsden on Redfin.com

306 Oak Leaf Ln, Glencoe

– Price: $675,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,022

– Price per square foot: $168

– See 306 Oak Leaf Ln, Glencoe on Redfin.com

520 Mistletoe Holw, Gadsden

– Price: $650,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,745

– Price per square foot: $136

– See 520 Mistletoe Holw, Gadsden on Redfin.com

1501 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden

– Price: $649,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,798

– Price per square foot: $171

– See 1501 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com

919 Colquitt Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $649,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,114

– Price per square foot: $208

– See 919 Colquitt Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

157 Hickory Ridge Dr, Glencoe

– Price: $639,900

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,002

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 157 Hickory Ridge Dr, Glencoe on Redfin.com

211 Alpine Vw, Gadsden

– Price: $624,900

– 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms

– Square feet: 8,912

– Price per square foot: $70

– See 211 Alpine Vw, Gadsden on Redfin.com

633 Tabor Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $599,900

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,445

– Price per square foot: $93

– See 633 Tabor Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

114 Arling Pl, Gadsden

– Price: $599,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,366

– Price per square foot: $253

– See 114 Arling Pl, Gadsden on Redfin.com

8215 Owls Hollow Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $585,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,724

– Price per square foot: $214

– See 8215 Owls Hollow Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

216 Merit Cir, Gadsden

– Price: $584,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,956

– Price per square foot: $147

– See 216 Merit Cir, Gadsden on Redfin.com

4829 Whorton Bend Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $569,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,750

– Price per square foot: $207

– See 4829 Whorton Bend Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

207 Wildwood Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $560,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,397

– Price per square foot: $164

– See 207 Wildwood Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

238 Sunnydale Rd, Gadsden

– Price: $549,000

– 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,814

– Price per square foot: $114

– See 238 Sunnydale Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com

44 Audrey Ln, Gadsden

– Price: $545,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,387

– Price per square foot: $160

– See 44 Audrey Ln, Gadsden on Redfin.com

329 Alpine Vw, Gadsden

– Price: $524,900

– 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,851

– Price per square foot: $136

– See 329 Alpine Vw, Gadsden on Redfin.com

545 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden

– Price: $515,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,811

– Price per square foot: $183

– See 545 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden on Redfin.com

100 Magnolia Pl, Gadsden

– Price: $515,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,583

– Price per square foot: $199

– See 100 Magnolia Pl, Gadsden on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.