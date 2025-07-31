How much house $1 million buys you in Gadsden
Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Gadsden. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
812 East Haven Dr, Glencoe
– Price: $999,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,491
– Price per square foot: $222
– See 812 East Haven Dr, Glencoe on Redfin.com
1218 Fitts Ferry Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $999,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,088
– Price per square foot: $478
– See 1218 Fitts Ferry Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
20 Arrow Wood Ln, Gadsden
– Price: $899,900
– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,984
– Price per square foot: $180
– See 20 Arrow Wood Ln, Gadsden on Redfin.com
613 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden
– Price: $865,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,007
– Price per square foot: $287
– See 613 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com
110 Heron Dr SE, Gadsden
– Price: $849,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,075
– Price per square foot: $276
– See 110 Heron Dr SE, Gadsden on Redfin.com
130 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden
– Price: $799,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,948
– Price per square foot: $202
– See 130 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden on Redfin.com
417 Alpine Vw, Gadsden
– Price: $798,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,456
– Price per square foot: $179
– See 417 Alpine Vw, Gadsden on Redfin.com
213 Lakewood Dr, Gadsden
– Price: $795,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,969
– Price per square foot: $133
– See 213 Lakewood Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com
1500 Sibert Dr, Glencoe
– Price: $775,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,381
– Price per square foot: $229
– See 1500 Sibert Dr, Glencoe on Redfin.com
140 Mccarver Dr, Gadsden
– Price: $749,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,258
– Price per square foot: $175
– See 140 Mccarver Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com
138 Greenbriar Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $725,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,012
– Price per square foot: $144
– See 138 Greenbriar Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
235 Arrowhead Trl, Gadsden
– Price: $699,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,971
– Price per square foot: $235
– See 235 Arrowhead Trl, Gadsden on Redfin.com
306 Oak Leaf Ln, Glencoe
– Price: $675,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,022
– Price per square foot: $168
– See 306 Oak Leaf Ln, Glencoe on Redfin.com
520 Mistletoe Holw, Gadsden
– Price: $650,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,745
– Price per square foot: $136
– See 520 Mistletoe Holw, Gadsden on Redfin.com
1501 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden
– Price: $649,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,798
– Price per square foot: $171
– See 1501 Bellevue Dr, Gadsden on Redfin.com
919 Colquitt Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $649,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,114
– Price per square foot: $208
– See 919 Colquitt Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
157 Hickory Ridge Dr, Glencoe
– Price: $639,900
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,002
– Price per square foot: $159
– See 157 Hickory Ridge Dr, Glencoe on Redfin.com
211 Alpine Vw, Gadsden
– Price: $624,900
– 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms
– Square feet: 8,912
– Price per square foot: $70
– See 211 Alpine Vw, Gadsden on Redfin.com
633 Tabor Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $599,900
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,445
– Price per square foot: $93
– See 633 Tabor Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
114 Arling Pl, Gadsden
– Price: $599,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,366
– Price per square foot: $253
– See 114 Arling Pl, Gadsden on Redfin.com
8215 Owls Hollow Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $585,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,724
– Price per square foot: $214
– See 8215 Owls Hollow Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
216 Merit Cir, Gadsden
– Price: $584,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,956
– Price per square foot: $147
– See 216 Merit Cir, Gadsden on Redfin.com
4829 Whorton Bend Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $569,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,750
– Price per square foot: $207
– See 4829 Whorton Bend Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
207 Wildwood Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $560,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,397
– Price per square foot: $164
– See 207 Wildwood Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
238 Sunnydale Rd, Gadsden
– Price: $549,000
– 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,814
– Price per square foot: $114
– See 238 Sunnydale Rd, Gadsden on Redfin.com
44 Audrey Ln, Gadsden
– Price: $545,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,387
– Price per square foot: $160
– See 44 Audrey Ln, Gadsden on Redfin.com
329 Alpine Vw, Gadsden
– Price: $524,900
– 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,851
– Price per square foot: $136
– See 329 Alpine Vw, Gadsden on Redfin.com
545 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden
– Price: $515,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,811
– Price per square foot: $183
– See 545 Copper Leaf Walk, Gadsden on Redfin.com
100 Magnolia Pl, Gadsden
– Price: $515,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,583
– Price per square foot: $199
– See 100 Magnolia Pl, Gadsden on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
