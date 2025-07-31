How much house $1 million buys you in Florence
Published 6:43 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Florence. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
11142 E Copper Dust Trl, Florence
– Price: $899,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,421
– Price per square foot: $371
– See 11142 E Copper Dust Trl, Florence on Redfin.com
29476 N Wolfe Trl, Florence
– Price: $850,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,586
– Price per square foot: $328
– See 29476 N Wolfe Trl, Florence on Redfin.com
28151 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence
– Price: $699,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,438
– Price per square foot: $286
– See 28151 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
6378 W Pinehurst Ct, Florence
– Price: $683,265
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,509
– Price per square foot: $272
– See 6378 W Pinehurst Ct, Florence on Redfin.com
9937 E Harvest Rd, Florence
– Price: $639,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,100
– Price per square foot: $206
– See 9937 E Harvest Rd, Florence on Redfin.com
23717 N Mustang Way, Florence
– Price: $605,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,336
– Price per square foot: $258
– See 23717 N Mustang Way, Florence on Redfin.com
28003 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence
– Price: $599,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,924
– Price per square foot: $311
– See 28003 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
4190 N Imperial Ct, Florence
– Price: $599,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,494
– Price per square foot: $240
– See 4190 N Imperial Ct, Florence on Redfin.com
27141 E Javelina Dr, Florence
– Price: $592,999
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,090
– Price per square foot: $283
– See 27141 E Javelina Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
23705 N Chaps Dr, Florence
– Price: $590,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,652
– Price per square foot: $357
– See 23705 N Chaps Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
5771 W Cinder Brook Way, Florence
– Price: $589,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,590
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5771 W Cinder Brook Way, Florence on Redfin.com
7714 W Meadowlark Way, Florence
– Price: $574,990
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,354
– Price per square foot: $244
– See 7714 W Meadowlark Way, Florence on Redfin.com
4167 N Brigadier Dr, Florence
– Price: $569,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,514
– Price per square foot: $226
– See 4167 N Brigadier Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
7515 W Merriweather Way, Florence
– Price: $560,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,537
– Price per square foot: $220
– See 7515 W Merriweather Way, Florence on Redfin.com
7870 W Mockingbird Way, Florence
– Price: $559,990
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,736
– Price per square foot: $204
– See 7870 W Mockingbird Way, Florence on Redfin.com
9942 E Cotton Rd, Florence
– Price: $549,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,407
– Price per square foot: $228
– See 9942 E Cotton Rd, Florence on Redfin.com
5857 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence
– Price: $549,900
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,111
– Price per square foot: $260
– See 5857 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence on Redfin.com
4082 N Monticello Dr, Florence
– Price: $549,500
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,352
– Price per square foot: $233
– See 4082 N Monticello Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
7836 W Mockingbird Way, Florence
– Price: $546,990
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,509
– Price per square foot: $218
– See 7836 W Mockingbird Way, Florence on Redfin.com
19430 E Erik Ct, Florence
– Price: $545,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,074
– Price per square foot: $263
– See 19430 E Erik Ct, Florence on Redfin.com
23437 E Cactus Forest Rd, Florence
– Price: $545,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,027
– Price per square foot: $269
– See 23437 E Cactus Forest Rd, Florence on Redfin.com
9917 E Barley Rd, Florence
– Price: $539,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,382
– Price per square foot: $226
– See 9917 E Barley Rd, Florence on Redfin.com
6694 W Ripken Ct, Florence
– Price: $530,712
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,569
– Price per square foot: $206
– See 6694 W Ripken Ct, Florence on Redfin.com
5942 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence
– Price: $527,500
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,541
– Price per square foot: $207
– See 5942 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence on Redfin.com
7854 W Mockingbird Way, Florence
– Price: $524,990
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,474
– Price per square foot: $212
– See 7854 W Mockingbird Way, Florence on Redfin.com
10772 N Biznaga St, Florence
– Price: $524,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,424
– Price per square foot: $368
– See 10772 N Biznaga St, Florence on Redfin.com
7087 W Turnstone Dr, Florence
– Price: $520,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,995
– Price per square foot: $260
– See 7087 W Turnstone Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
4156 N Spyglass Dr, Florence
– Price: $519,700
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,856
– Price per square foot: $280
– See 4156 N Spyglass Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
4253 N Palo Verde Dr, Florence
– Price: $516,940
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,330
– Price per square foot: $221
– See 4253 N Palo Verde Dr, Florence on Redfin.com
22750 E Roper Ln, Florence
– Price: $509,777
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,000
– Price per square foot: $254
– See 22750 E Roper Ln, Florence on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
