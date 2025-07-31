How much house $1 million buys you in Florence Published 6:43 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Florence. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

11142 E Copper Dust Trl, Florence

– Price: $899,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,421

– Price per square foot: $371

– See 11142 E Copper Dust Trl, Florence on Redfin.com

29476 N Wolfe Trl, Florence

– Price: $850,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,586

– Price per square foot: $328

– See 29476 N Wolfe Trl, Florence on Redfin.com

28151 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence

– Price: $699,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,438

– Price per square foot: $286

– See 28151 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

6378 W Pinehurst Ct, Florence

– Price: $683,265

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,509

– Price per square foot: $272

– See 6378 W Pinehurst Ct, Florence on Redfin.com

9937 E Harvest Rd, Florence

– Price: $639,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,100

– Price per square foot: $206

– See 9937 E Harvest Rd, Florence on Redfin.com

23717 N Mustang Way, Florence

– Price: $605,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,336

– Price per square foot: $258

– See 23717 N Mustang Way, Florence on Redfin.com

28003 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence

– Price: $599,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,924

– Price per square foot: $311

– See 28003 N Faded Creek Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

4190 N Imperial Ct, Florence

– Price: $599,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,494

– Price per square foot: $240

– See 4190 N Imperial Ct, Florence on Redfin.com

27141 E Javelina Dr, Florence

– Price: $592,999

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,090

– Price per square foot: $283

– See 27141 E Javelina Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

23705 N Chaps Dr, Florence

– Price: $590,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,652

– Price per square foot: $357

– See 23705 N Chaps Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

5771 W Cinder Brook Way, Florence

– Price: $589,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,590

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5771 W Cinder Brook Way, Florence on Redfin.com

7714 W Meadowlark Way, Florence

– Price: $574,990

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,354

– Price per square foot: $244

– See 7714 W Meadowlark Way, Florence on Redfin.com

4167 N Brigadier Dr, Florence

– Price: $569,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,514

– Price per square foot: $226

– See 4167 N Brigadier Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

7515 W Merriweather Way, Florence

– Price: $560,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,537

– Price per square foot: $220

– See 7515 W Merriweather Way, Florence on Redfin.com

7870 W Mockingbird Way, Florence

– Price: $559,990

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,736

– Price per square foot: $204

– See 7870 W Mockingbird Way, Florence on Redfin.com

9942 E Cotton Rd, Florence

– Price: $549,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,407

– Price per square foot: $228

– See 9942 E Cotton Rd, Florence on Redfin.com

5857 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence

– Price: $549,900

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,111

– Price per square foot: $260

– See 5857 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence on Redfin.com

4082 N Monticello Dr, Florence

– Price: $549,500

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,352

– Price per square foot: $233

– See 4082 N Monticello Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

7836 W Mockingbird Way, Florence

– Price: $546,990

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,509

– Price per square foot: $218

– See 7836 W Mockingbird Way, Florence on Redfin.com

19430 E Erik Ct, Florence

– Price: $545,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,074

– Price per square foot: $263

– See 19430 E Erik Ct, Florence on Redfin.com

23437 E Cactus Forest Rd, Florence

– Price: $545,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,027

– Price per square foot: $269

– See 23437 E Cactus Forest Rd, Florence on Redfin.com

9917 E Barley Rd, Florence

– Price: $539,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,382

– Price per square foot: $226

– See 9917 E Barley Rd, Florence on Redfin.com

6694 W Ripken Ct, Florence

– Price: $530,712

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,569

– Price per square foot: $206

– See 6694 W Ripken Ct, Florence on Redfin.com

5942 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence

– Price: $527,500

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,541

– Price per square foot: $207

– See 5942 W Cactus Wren Way, Florence on Redfin.com

7854 W Mockingbird Way, Florence

– Price: $524,990

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,474

– Price per square foot: $212

– See 7854 W Mockingbird Way, Florence on Redfin.com

10772 N Biznaga St, Florence

– Price: $524,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,424

– Price per square foot: $368

– See 10772 N Biznaga St, Florence on Redfin.com

7087 W Turnstone Dr, Florence

– Price: $520,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,995

– Price per square foot: $260

– See 7087 W Turnstone Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

4156 N Spyglass Dr, Florence

– Price: $519,700

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,856

– Price per square foot: $280

– See 4156 N Spyglass Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

4253 N Palo Verde Dr, Florence

– Price: $516,940

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,330

– Price per square foot: $221

– See 4253 N Palo Verde Dr, Florence on Redfin.com

22750 E Roper Ln, Florence

– Price: $509,777

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,000

– Price per square foot: $254

– See 22750 E Roper Ln, Florence on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.