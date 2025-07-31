How much house $1 million buys you in Dothan Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dothan. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

601 Edinburgh Way, Dothan

– Price: $940,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,023

– Price per square foot: $187

– See 601 Edinburgh Way, Dothan on Redfin.com

1015 Hardy Rd, Dothan

– Price: $889,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,972

– Price per square foot: $223

– See 1015 Hardy Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com

509 Patterson Rd, Dothan

– Price: $855,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,996

– Price per square foot: $213

– See 509 Patterson Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com

4 Woodmere Dr, Dothan

– Price: $765,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,132

– Price per square foot: $149

– See 4 Woodmere Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com

1109 Sanitary Dairy Rd, Cowarts

– Price: $750,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,807

– Price per square foot: $197

– See 1109 Sanitary Dairy Rd, Cowarts on Redfin.com

208 Reardon, Rehobeth

– Price: $724,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,219

– Price per square foot: $225

– See 208 Reardon, Rehobeth on Redfin.com

195 Springhill Rd, Dothan

– Price: $699,900

– 8 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 7,801

– Price per square foot: $89

– See 195 Springhill Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com

501 Fairway Dr, Dothan

– Price: $659,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,202

– Price per square foot: $126

– See 501 Fairway Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com

102 Glencoe Way, Dothan

– Price: $595,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,055

– Price per square foot: $146

– See 102 Glencoe Way, Dothan on Redfin.com

106 Windemere Ln, Dothan

– Price: $589,900

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,106

– Price per square foot: $189

– See 106 Windemere Ln, Dothan on Redfin.com

205 Marigold Ln, Dothan

– Price: $569,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,570

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 205 Marigold Ln, Dothan on Redfin.com

114 Bozeman Way, Dothan

– Price: $559,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,041

– Price per square foot: $184

– See 114 Bozeman Way, Dothan on Redfin.com

408 Shakespeare Dr, Dothan

– Price: $549,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,545

– Price per square foot: $120

– See 408 Shakespeare Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com

227 Laurel Branch Dr, Dothan

– Price: $549,669

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,670

– Price per square foot: $149

– See 227 Laurel Branch Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com

512 Gladstone Way, Dothan

– Price: $535,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,219

– Price per square foot: $166

– See 512 Gladstone Way, Dothan on Redfin.com

207 Wicklow Dr, Dothan

– Price: $526,500

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,301

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 207 Wicklow Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com

652 Charleston Mills Dr, Dothan

– Price: $524,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,588

– Price per square foot: $146

– See 652 Charleston Mills Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com

260 Cobb Rd, Dothan

– Price: $519,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,575

– Price per square foot: $201

– See 260 Cobb Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com

108 Haddington Park Ln, Dothan

– Price: $507,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,559

– Price per square foot: $142

– See 108 Haddington Park Ln, Dothan on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.