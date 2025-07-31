How much house $1 million buys you in Dothan
Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
How much house $1 million buys you in Dothan
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dothan. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
601 Edinburgh Way, Dothan
– Price: $940,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,023
– Price per square foot: $187
– See 601 Edinburgh Way, Dothan on Redfin.com
1015 Hardy Rd, Dothan
– Price: $889,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,972
– Price per square foot: $223
– See 1015 Hardy Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com
509 Patterson Rd, Dothan
– Price: $855,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,996
– Price per square foot: $213
– See 509 Patterson Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com
4 Woodmere Dr, Dothan
– Price: $765,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,132
– Price per square foot: $149
– See 4 Woodmere Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com
1109 Sanitary Dairy Rd, Cowarts
– Price: $750,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,807
– Price per square foot: $197
– See 1109 Sanitary Dairy Rd, Cowarts on Redfin.com
208 Reardon, Rehobeth
– Price: $724,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,219
– Price per square foot: $225
– See 208 Reardon, Rehobeth on Redfin.com
195 Springhill Rd, Dothan
– Price: $699,900
– 8 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 7,801
– Price per square foot: $89
– See 195 Springhill Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com
501 Fairway Dr, Dothan
– Price: $659,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,202
– Price per square foot: $126
– See 501 Fairway Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com
102 Glencoe Way, Dothan
– Price: $595,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,055
– Price per square foot: $146
– See 102 Glencoe Way, Dothan on Redfin.com
106 Windemere Ln, Dothan
– Price: $589,900
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,106
– Price per square foot: $189
– See 106 Windemere Ln, Dothan on Redfin.com
205 Marigold Ln, Dothan
– Price: $569,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,570
– Price per square foot: $159
– See 205 Marigold Ln, Dothan on Redfin.com
114 Bozeman Way, Dothan
– Price: $559,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,041
– Price per square foot: $184
– See 114 Bozeman Way, Dothan on Redfin.com
408 Shakespeare Dr, Dothan
– Price: $549,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,545
– Price per square foot: $120
– See 408 Shakespeare Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com
227 Laurel Branch Dr, Dothan
– Price: $549,669
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,670
– Price per square foot: $149
– See 227 Laurel Branch Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com
512 Gladstone Way, Dothan
– Price: $535,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,219
– Price per square foot: $166
– See 512 Gladstone Way, Dothan on Redfin.com
207 Wicklow Dr, Dothan
– Price: $526,500
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,301
– Price per square foot: $159
– See 207 Wicklow Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com
652 Charleston Mills Dr, Dothan
– Price: $524,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,588
– Price per square foot: $146
– See 652 Charleston Mills Dr, Dothan on Redfin.com
260 Cobb Rd, Dothan
– Price: $519,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,575
– Price per square foot: $201
– See 260 Cobb Rd, Dothan on Redfin.com
108 Haddington Park Ln, Dothan
– Price: $507,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,559
– Price per square foot: $142
– See 108 Haddington Park Ln, Dothan on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.