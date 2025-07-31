How much house $1 million buys you in Birmingham
Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Birmingham. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
2600 Arlington Ave S #83, Birmingham
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,599
– Price per square foot: $384
– See 2600 Arlington Ave S #83, Birmingham on Redfin.com
2700 Arlington Ave #37, Birmingham
– Price: $999,999
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,774
– Price per square foot: $264
– See 2700 Arlington Ave #37, Birmingham on Redfin.com
4223 Old Brook Ln, Mountain Brook
– Price: $999,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,972
– Price per square foot: $200
– See 4223 Old Brook Ln, Mountain Brook on Redfin.com
212 Olmsted St, Birmingham
– Price: $997,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,180
– Price per square foot: $313
– See 212 Olmsted St, Birmingham on Redfin.com
164 Bridge Dr, Birmingham
– Price: $990,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,862
– Price per square foot: $203
– See 164 Bridge Dr, Birmingham on Redfin.com
704 Saint Andrews Ln, Hoover
– Price: $989,500
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,022
– Price per square foot: $327
– See 704 Saint Andrews Ln, Hoover on Redfin.com
6006 Rosemont Rd, Birmingham
– Price: $989,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,670
– Price per square foot: $174
– See 6006 Rosemont Rd, Birmingham on Redfin.com
4137 Crescent Rd, Birmingham
– Price: $985,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,330
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 4137 Crescent Rd, Birmingham on Redfin.com
1557 Parkside Ct, Homewood
– Price: $985,000
– 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,329
– Price per square foot: $295
– See 1557 Parkside Ct, Homewood on Redfin.com
4623 Battery Ln, Mountain Brook
– Price: $975,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,782
– Price per square foot: $203
– See 4623 Battery Ln, Mountain Brook on Redfin.com
2267 Butler Springs Ln, Hoover
– Price: $974,999
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,337
– Price per square foot: $182
– See 2267 Butler Springs Ln, Hoover on Redfin.com
1061 Greystone Cove Dr, Birmingham
– Price: $974,900
– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,866
– Price per square foot: $200
– See 1061 Greystone Cove Dr, Birmingham on Redfin.com
2100 Swann Ln, Hoover
– Price: $960,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,388
– Price per square foot: $218
– See 2100 Swann Ln, Hoover on Redfin.com
4977 Eagle Crest Dr, Birmingham
– Price: $950,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,385
– Price per square foot: $148
– See 4977 Eagle Crest Dr, Birmingham on Redfin.com
6031 Olivewood Dr, Hoover
– Price: $950,000
– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,164
– Price per square foot: $183
– See 6031 Olivewood Dr, Hoover on Redfin.com
101 N Lake Dr, Hoover
– Price: $949,900
– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,597
– Price per square foot: $169
– See 101 N Lake Dr, Hoover on Redfin.com
632 Springbank Ter, Hoover
– Price: $949,900
– 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,197
– Price per square foot: $182
– See 632 Springbank Ter, Hoover on Redfin.com
3508 Brookwood Rd, Mountain Brook
– Price: $949,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,853
– Price per square foot: $246
– See 3508 Brookwood Rd, Mountain Brook on Redfin.com
1902 Wellington Rd, Homewood
– Price: $949,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,985
– Price per square foot: $318
– See 1902 Wellington Rd, Homewood on Redfin.com
3320 Southbend Cir, Vestavia Hills
– Price: $949,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,485
– Price per square foot: $272
– See 3320 Southbend Cir, Vestavia Hills on Redfin.com
4987 Spring Rock Rd, Mountain Brook
– Price: $949,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,403
– Price per square foot: $278
– See 4987 Spring Rock Rd, Mountain Brook on Redfin.com
2000 Regency Way, Birmingham
– Price: $949,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,292
– Price per square foot: $288
– See 2000 Regency Way, Birmingham on Redfin.com
716 Crest Ln, Homewood
– Price: $949,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,256
– Price per square foot: $291
– See 716 Crest Ln, Homewood on Redfin.com
2600 Arlington Ave #80, Birmingham
– Price: $949,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,599
– Price per square foot: $365
– See 2600 Arlington Ave #80, Birmingham on Redfin.com
3558 Westbury Rd, Mountain Brook
– Price: $945,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,451
– Price per square foot: $212
– See 3558 Westbury Rd, Mountain Brook on Redfin.com
1217 23rd St S Unit C1, Birmingham
– Price: $929,900
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,252
– Price per square foot: $412
– See 1217 23rd St S Unit C1, Birmingham on Redfin.com
2233 Farley Rd, Hoover
– Price: $925,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,277
– Price per square foot: $216
– See 2233 Farley Rd, Hoover on Redfin.com
218 Lakeshore Dr, Homewood
– Price: $924,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,932
– Price per square foot: $315
– See 218 Lakeshore Dr, Homewood on Redfin.com
3004 Highland Village Rdg, Birmingham
– Price: $915,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,258
– Price per square foot: $281
– See 3004 Highland Village Rdg, Birmingham on Redfin.com
6036 Olivewood Dr, Hoover
– Price: $915,000
– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,388
– Price per square foot: $208
– See 6036 Olivewood Dr, Hoover on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.