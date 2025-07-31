How much house $1 million buys you in Birmingham Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Birmingham. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

2600 Arlington Ave S #83, Birmingham

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,599

– Price per square foot: $384

2700 Arlington Ave #37, Birmingham

– Price: $999,999

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,774

– Price per square foot: $264

4223 Old Brook Ln, Mountain Brook

– Price: $999,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,972

– Price per square foot: $200

212 Olmsted St, Birmingham

– Price: $997,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,180

– Price per square foot: $313

164 Bridge Dr, Birmingham

– Price: $990,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,862

– Price per square foot: $203

704 Saint Andrews Ln, Hoover

– Price: $989,500

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,022

– Price per square foot: $327

6006 Rosemont Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $989,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,670

– Price per square foot: $174

4137 Crescent Rd, Birmingham

– Price: $985,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,330

– Price per square foot: $227

1557 Parkside Ct, Homewood

– Price: $985,000

– 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,329

– Price per square foot: $295

4623 Battery Ln, Mountain Brook

– Price: $975,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,782

– Price per square foot: $203

2267 Butler Springs Ln, Hoover

– Price: $974,999

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,337

– Price per square foot: $182

1061 Greystone Cove Dr, Birmingham

– Price: $974,900

– 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,866

– Price per square foot: $200

2100 Swann Ln, Hoover

– Price: $960,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,388

– Price per square foot: $218

4977 Eagle Crest Dr, Birmingham

– Price: $950,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,385

– Price per square foot: $148

6031 Olivewood Dr, Hoover

– Price: $950,000

– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,164

– Price per square foot: $183

101 N Lake Dr, Hoover

– Price: $949,900

– 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,597

– Price per square foot: $169

632 Springbank Ter, Hoover

– Price: $949,900

– 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,197

– Price per square foot: $182

3508 Brookwood Rd, Mountain Brook

– Price: $949,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,853

– Price per square foot: $246

1902 Wellington Rd, Homewood

– Price: $949,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,985

– Price per square foot: $318

3320 Southbend Cir, Vestavia Hills

– Price: $949,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,485

– Price per square foot: $272

4987 Spring Rock Rd, Mountain Brook

– Price: $949,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,403

– Price per square foot: $278

2000 Regency Way, Birmingham

– Price: $949,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,292

– Price per square foot: $288

716 Crest Ln, Homewood

– Price: $949,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,256

– Price per square foot: $291

2600 Arlington Ave #80, Birmingham

– Price: $949,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,599

– Price per square foot: $365

3558 Westbury Rd, Mountain Brook

– Price: $945,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,451

– Price per square foot: $212

1217 23rd St S Unit C1, Birmingham

– Price: $929,900

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,252

– Price per square foot: $412

2233 Farley Rd, Hoover

– Price: $925,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,277

– Price per square foot: $216

218 Lakeshore Dr, Homewood

– Price: $924,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,932

– Price per square foot: $315

3004 Highland Village Rdg, Birmingham

– Price: $915,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,258

– Price per square foot: $281

6036 Olivewood Dr, Hoover

– Price: $915,000

– 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,388

– Price per square foot: $208

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.