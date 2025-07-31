How much house $1 million buys you in Auburn
Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
How much house $1 million buys you in Auburn
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Auburn. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
110 Newton Way, Auburn
– Price: $999,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,284
– Price per square foot: $304
– See 110 Newton Way, Auburn on Redfin.com
725 Petrie Rd, Auburn
– Price: $995,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,427
– Price per square foot: $224
– See 725 Petrie Rd, Auburn on Redfin.com
286 Bentley Ct, Auburn
– Price: $985,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,727
– Price per square foot: $264
– See 286 Bentley Ct, Auburn on Redfin.com
1849 Stoneridge Dr, Auburn
– Price: $965,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,595
– Price per square foot: $268
– See 1849 Stoneridge Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com
1000 Hunters Hill Ln, Auburn
– Price: $964,996
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,734
– Price per square foot: $258
– See 1000 Hunters Hill Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com
1765 Creekwood Trl, Auburn
– Price: $950,000
– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,332
– Price per square foot: $219
– See 1765 Creekwood Trl, Auburn on Redfin.com
1179 Still Hunt Ln, Auburn
– Price: $949,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,206
– Price per square foot: $225
– See 1179 Still Hunt Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com
850 Yorkshire Dr, Auburn
– Price: $949,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,003
– Price per square foot: $237
– See 850 Yorkshire Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com
2051 Moores Mill Rd Unit K, Auburn
– Price: $929,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,289
– Price per square foot: $282
– See 2051 Moores Mill Rd Unit K, Auburn on Redfin.com
696 W Magnolia Ave #304, Auburn
– Price: $925,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,302
– Price per square foot: $710
– See 696 W Magnolia Ave #304, Auburn on Redfin.com
3249 Cannon Ln, Auburn
– Price: $909,700
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,967
– Price per square foot: $229
– See 3249 Cannon Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com
1900 Wrights Mill Rd, Auburn
– Price: $899,900
– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,499
– Price per square foot: $163
– See 1900 Wrights Mill Rd, Auburn on Redfin.com
300 Chewacla Dr, Auburn
– Price: $899,900
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,574
– Price per square foot: $349
– See 300 Chewacla Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com
1655 Alex Ave, Auburn
– Price: $899,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,053
– Price per square foot: $294
– See 1655 Alex Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com
1520 Club Creek Dr, Auburn
– Price: $894,000
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,762
– Price per square foot: $187
– See 1520 Club Creek Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com
234 W Magnolia Ave #309, Auburn
– Price: $875,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,380
– Price per square foot: $634
– See 234 W Magnolia Ave #309, Auburn on Redfin.com
3299 Cannon Ln, Auburn
– Price: $874,900
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,453
– Price per square foot: $253
– See 3299 Cannon Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com
1557 Ella Grace Dr, Auburn
– Price: $865,000
– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,036
– Price per square foot: $214
– See 1557 Ella Grace Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com
1652 Covington Rdg, Auburn
– Price: $859,000
– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,388
– Price per square foot: $159
– See 1652 Covington Rdg, Auburn on Redfin.com
2084 Brenton Ln, Auburn
– Price: $850,000
– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,391
– Price per square foot: $193
– See 2084 Brenton Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com
1794 Covington Rdg #402, Auburn
– Price: $850,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,700
– Price per square foot: $229
– See 1794 Covington Rdg #402, Auburn on Redfin.com
1698 Woodley Cir, Auburn
– Price: $850,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,592
– Price per square foot: $327
– See 1698 Woodley Cir, Auburn on Redfin.com
505 Moores Mill Rd, Auburn
– Price: $850,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,069
– Price per square foot: $410
– See 505 Moores Mill Rd, Auburn on Redfin.com
234 W Magnolia Ave #305, Auburn
– Price: $849,900
– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,308
– Price per square foot: $649
– See 234 W Magnolia Ave #305, Auburn on Redfin.com
576 Pride Ave, Auburn
– Price: $849,500
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,998
– Price per square foot: $425
– See 576 Pride Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com
578 Pride Ave, Auburn
– Price: $849,500
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,998
– Price per square foot: $425
– See 578 Pride Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com
580 Pride Ave, Auburn
– Price: $849,500
– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,998
– Price per square foot: $425
– See 580 Pride Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com
2296 Columbia Dr, Auburn
– Price: $846,900
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,883
– Price per square foot: $218
– See 2296 Columbia Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com
1595 Club Creek Dr, Auburn
– Price: $835,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,914
– Price per square foot: $286
– See 1595 Club Creek Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com
2217 Bellevue Pl, Auburn
– Price: $829,900
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,895
– Price per square foot: $286
– See 2217 Bellevue Pl, Auburn on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.