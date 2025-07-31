How much house $1 million buys you in Auburn Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Auburn. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

110 Newton Way, Auburn

– Price: $999,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,284

– Price per square foot: $304

– See 110 Newton Way, Auburn on Redfin.com

725 Petrie Rd, Auburn

– Price: $995,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,427

– Price per square foot: $224

– See 725 Petrie Rd, Auburn on Redfin.com

286 Bentley Ct, Auburn

– Price: $985,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,727

– Price per square foot: $264

– See 286 Bentley Ct, Auburn on Redfin.com

1849 Stoneridge Dr, Auburn

– Price: $965,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,595

– Price per square foot: $268

– See 1849 Stoneridge Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com

1000 Hunters Hill Ln, Auburn

– Price: $964,996

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,734

– Price per square foot: $258

– See 1000 Hunters Hill Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com

1765 Creekwood Trl, Auburn

– Price: $950,000

– 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,332

– Price per square foot: $219

– See 1765 Creekwood Trl, Auburn on Redfin.com

1179 Still Hunt Ln, Auburn

– Price: $949,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,206

– Price per square foot: $225

– See 1179 Still Hunt Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com

850 Yorkshire Dr, Auburn

– Price: $949,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,003

– Price per square foot: $237

– See 850 Yorkshire Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com

2051 Moores Mill Rd Unit K, Auburn

– Price: $929,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,289

– Price per square foot: $282

– See 2051 Moores Mill Rd Unit K, Auburn on Redfin.com

696 W Magnolia Ave #304, Auburn

– Price: $925,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,302

– Price per square foot: $710

– See 696 W Magnolia Ave #304, Auburn on Redfin.com

3249 Cannon Ln, Auburn

– Price: $909,700

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,967

– Price per square foot: $229

– See 3249 Cannon Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com

1900 Wrights Mill Rd, Auburn

– Price: $899,900

– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,499

– Price per square foot: $163

– See 1900 Wrights Mill Rd, Auburn on Redfin.com

300 Chewacla Dr, Auburn

– Price: $899,900

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,574

– Price per square foot: $349

– See 300 Chewacla Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com

1655 Alex Ave, Auburn

– Price: $899,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,053

– Price per square foot: $294

– See 1655 Alex Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com

1520 Club Creek Dr, Auburn

– Price: $894,000

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,762

– Price per square foot: $187

– See 1520 Club Creek Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com

234 W Magnolia Ave #309, Auburn

– Price: $875,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,380

– Price per square foot: $634

– See 234 W Magnolia Ave #309, Auburn on Redfin.com

3299 Cannon Ln, Auburn

– Price: $874,900

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,453

– Price per square foot: $253

– See 3299 Cannon Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com

1557 Ella Grace Dr, Auburn

– Price: $865,000

– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,036

– Price per square foot: $214

– See 1557 Ella Grace Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com

1652 Covington Rdg, Auburn

– Price: $859,000

– 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,388

– Price per square foot: $159

– See 1652 Covington Rdg, Auburn on Redfin.com

2084 Brenton Ln, Auburn

– Price: $850,000

– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,391

– Price per square foot: $193

– See 2084 Brenton Ln, Auburn on Redfin.com

1794 Covington Rdg #402, Auburn

– Price: $850,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,700

– Price per square foot: $229

– See 1794 Covington Rdg #402, Auburn on Redfin.com

1698 Woodley Cir, Auburn

– Price: $850,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,592

– Price per square foot: $327

– See 1698 Woodley Cir, Auburn on Redfin.com

505 Moores Mill Rd, Auburn

– Price: $850,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,069

– Price per square foot: $410

– See 505 Moores Mill Rd, Auburn on Redfin.com

234 W Magnolia Ave #305, Auburn

– Price: $849,900

– 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,308

– Price per square foot: $649

– See 234 W Magnolia Ave #305, Auburn on Redfin.com

576 Pride Ave, Auburn

– Price: $849,500

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,998

– Price per square foot: $425

– See 576 Pride Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com

578 Pride Ave, Auburn

– Price: $849,500

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,998

– Price per square foot: $425

– See 578 Pride Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com

580 Pride Ave, Auburn

– Price: $849,500

– 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,998

– Price per square foot: $425

– See 580 Pride Ave, Auburn on Redfin.com

2296 Columbia Dr, Auburn

– Price: $846,900

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,883

– Price per square foot: $218

– See 2296 Columbia Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com

1595 Club Creek Dr, Auburn

– Price: $835,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,914

– Price per square foot: $286

– See 1595 Club Creek Dr, Auburn on Redfin.com

2217 Bellevue Pl, Auburn

– Price: $829,900

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,895

– Price per square foot: $286

– See 2217 Bellevue Pl, Auburn on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.