How much house $1 million buys you in Anniston Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Anniston. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

14 Country Squire Rd, Anniston

– Price: $925,000

– 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,633

– Price per square foot: $254

– See 14 Country Squire Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com

4803 Laurel Trce, Anniston

– Price: $859,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,875

– Price per square foot: $221

– See 4803 Laurel Trce, Anniston on Redfin.com

2611 Coleman Rd, Anniston

– Price: $839,000

– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,667

– Price per square foot: $148

– See 2611 Coleman Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com

2 Rendalia Rd, Anniston

– Price: $699,900

– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 6,374

– Price per square foot: $109

– See 2 Rendalia Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com

33 Sunset Dr, Anniston

– Price: $699,900

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,968

– Price per square foot: $176

– See 33 Sunset Dr, Anniston on Redfin.com

115 Sandy Ln, Anniston

– Price: $649,500

– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,452

– Price per square foot: $119

– See 115 Sandy Ln, Anniston on Redfin.com

5 Christopher Way, Anniston

– Price: $645,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 5,735

– Price per square foot: $112

– See 5 Christopher Way, Anniston on Redfin.com

601 Hillyer High Rd, Anniston

– Price: $629,000

– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,992

– Price per square foot: $126

– See 601 Hillyer High Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com

4643 Amberwood Dr, Anniston

– Price: $584,900

– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,528

– Price per square foot: $129

– See 4643 Amberwood Dr, Anniston on Redfin.com

873 Buckelew Rd, Anniston

– Price: $575,000

– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 2,636

– Price per square foot: $218

– See 873 Buckelew Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,396

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 4,392

– Price per square foot: $227

– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

– Price: $1,000,000

– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,662

– Price per square foot: $601

– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

– Price: $1,000,000

– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

– Square feet: 3,153

– Price per square foot: $317

– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

– Price: $1,000,000

– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,001

– Price per square foot: $999

– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

– Price: $1,000,000

– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

– Square feet: 1,670

– Price per square foot: $598

– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.