How much house $1 million buys you in Anniston
Published 6:44 pm Thursday, July 31, 2025
How much house $1 million buys you in Anniston
The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
“The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home,” said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. “It’s a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception.”
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today’s market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Anniston. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
14 Country Squire Rd, Anniston
– Price: $925,000
– 5 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,633
– Price per square foot: $254
– See 14 Country Squire Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com
4803 Laurel Trce, Anniston
– Price: $859,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,875
– Price per square foot: $221
– See 4803 Laurel Trce, Anniston on Redfin.com
2611 Coleman Rd, Anniston
– Price: $839,000
– 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,667
– Price per square foot: $148
– See 2611 Coleman Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com
2 Rendalia Rd, Anniston
– Price: $699,900
– 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 6,374
– Price per square foot: $109
– See 2 Rendalia Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com
33 Sunset Dr, Anniston
– Price: $699,900
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,968
– Price per square foot: $176
– See 33 Sunset Dr, Anniston on Redfin.com
115 Sandy Ln, Anniston
– Price: $649,500
– 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,452
– Price per square foot: $119
– See 115 Sandy Ln, Anniston on Redfin.com
5 Christopher Way, Anniston
– Price: $645,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 5,735
– Price per square foot: $112
– See 5 Christopher Way, Anniston on Redfin.com
601 Hillyer High Rd, Anniston
– Price: $629,000
– 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,992
– Price per square foot: $126
– See 601 Hillyer High Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com
4643 Amberwood Dr, Anniston
– Price: $584,900
– 6 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,528
– Price per square foot: $129
– See 4643 Amberwood Dr, Anniston on Redfin.com
873 Buckelew Rd, Anniston
– Price: $575,000
– 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 2,636
– Price per square foot: $218
– See 873 Buckelew Rd, Anniston on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,396
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 4,392
– Price per square foot: $227
– See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
– Price: $1,000,000
– 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,662
– Price per square foot: $601
– See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
– Price: $1,000,000
– 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
– Square feet: 3,153
– Price per square foot: $317
– See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
– Price: $1,000,000
– 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,001
– Price per square foot: $999
– See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
– Price: $1,000,000
– 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
– Square feet: 1,670
– Price per square foot: $598
– See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was
produced by
Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and
distributed by Stacker.