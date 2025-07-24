Highest-earning counties in Alabama Published 8:55 pm Thursday, July 24, 2025

Data shows that annual annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.

The 2023 real median household income in the U.S. was $80,610, an increase of 4.0% from 2022, the first statistically significant annual increase in real median household income since 2019.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning counties in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by 2023 5-year estimate median household income.

#50. Lamar County

– Median household income: $47,447

– Households earning over $100k: 20.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 26.9%

#49. Pike County

– Median household income: $47,961

– Households earning over $100k: 21.9%

– Households earning less than $25k: 28.2%

#48. Winston County

– Median household income: $48,032

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 23.3%

#47. Crenshaw County

– Median household income: $49,040

– Households earning over $100k: 20.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 30.1%

#46. Clarke County

– Median household income: $49,167

– Households earning over $100k: 22.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 27.8%

#45. Chambers County

– Median household income: $49,295

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 24.9%

#44. Jackson County

– Median household income: $49,454

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 23.4%

#43. Russell County

– Median household income: $50,046

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 27.2%

#42. Marion County

– Median household income: $50,714

– Households earning over $100k: 19.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 28.1%

#41. Fayette County

– Median household income: $50,733

– Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 27.0%

#40. Cherokee County

– Median household income: $50,769

– Households earning over $100k: 21.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 22.4%

#39. Covington County

– Median household income: $50,886

– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 25.9%

#38. Geneva County

– Median household income: $50,951

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 22.4%

#37. DeKalb County

– Median household income: $51,149

– Households earning over $100k: 19.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 24.2%

#36. Bibb County

– Median household income: $51,215

– Households earning over $100k: 21.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 25.4%

#35. Franklin County

– Median household income: $51,493

– Households earning over $100k: 20.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 23.3%

#34. Randolph County

– Median household income: $51,551

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 26.6%

#33. Clay County

– Median household income: $51,852

– Households earning over $100k: 22.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 22.8%

#32. Etowah County

– Median household income: $53,070

– Households earning over $100k: 22.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 24.4%

#31. Cleburne County

– Median household income: $53,319

– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 22.5%

#30. Dale County

– Median household income: $53,955

– Households earning over $100k: 21.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 24.3%

#29. Walker County

– Median household income: $54,509

– Households earning over $100k: 23.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 25.9%

#28. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $55,826

– Households earning over $100k: 23.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 22.8%

#27. Talladega County

– Median household income: $56,249

– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 25.2%

#26. Colbert County

– Median household income: $56,736

– Households earning over $100k: 24.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 21.2%

#25. Coosa County

– Median household income: $57,063

– Households earning over $100k: 22.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 18.7%

#24. Tallapoosa County

– Median household income: $57,185

– Households earning over $100k: 23.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 23.4%

#23. Houston County

– Median household income: $57,531

– Households earning over $100k: 25.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 21.9%

#22. Mobile County

– Median household income: $58,119

– Households earning over $100k: 26.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 21.3%

#21. Montgomery County

– Median household income: $58,153

– Households earning over $100k: 26.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 21.8%

#20. Lauderdale County

– Median household income: $59,082

– Households earning over $100k: 25.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 21.3%

#19. Lawrence County

– Median household income: $60,040

– Households earning over $100k: 24.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 19.6%

#18. Henry County

– Median household income: $60,135

– Households earning over $100k: 28.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 24.0%

#17. Washington County

– Median household income: $60,503

– Households earning over $100k: 33.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 27.2%

#16. Cullman County

– Median household income: $60,916

– Households earning over $100k: 26.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 19.6%

#15. Marshall County

– Median household income: $60,946

– Households earning over $100k: 27.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 19.8%

#14. Blount County

– Median household income: $61,096

– Households earning over $100k: 28.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 19.6%

#13. Lee County

– Median household income: $61,123

– Households earning over $100k: 30.4%

– Households earning less than $25k: 24.1%

#12. Chilton County

– Median household income: $61,873

– Households earning over $100k: 23.8%

– Households earning less than $25k: 18.7%

#11. Tuscaloosa County

– Median household income: $63,947

– Households earning over $100k: 30.5%

– Households earning less than $25k: 20.4%

#10. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $64,589

– Households earning over $100k: 31.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 19.6%

#9. Coffee County

– Median household income: $64,672

– Households earning over $100k: 30.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 20.7%

#8. Morgan County

– Median household income: $64,858

– Households earning over $100k: 31.2%

– Households earning less than $25k: 17.7%

#7. Autauga County

– Median household income: $69,841

– Households earning over $100k: 31.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.6%

#6. Baldwin County

– Median household income: $75,019

– Households earning over $100k: 36.0%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.4%

#5. Elmore County

– Median household income: $75,553

– Households earning over $100k: 35.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 13.9%

#4. St. Clair County

– Median household income: $78,993

– Households earning over $100k: 36.6%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.2%

#3. Madison County

– Median household income: $83,528

– Households earning over $100k: 41.7%

– Households earning less than $25k: 14.1%

#2. Limestone County

– Median household income: $83,534

– Households earning over $100k: 41.3%

– Households earning less than $25k: 13.1%

#1. Shelby County

– Median household income: $93,543

– Households earning over $100k: 47.1%

– Households earning less than $25k: 9.9%