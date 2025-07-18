How gas prices have changed in Florence in the last week Published 1:53 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 18.

Florence by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.77

— Alabama average: $2.81

– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.8%)

– Year change: -$0.39 (-12.3%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.62 (6/10/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.31

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.5%)

– Year change: -$0.25 (-7.0%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.66 (6/12/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.60

#2. Laredo, TX: $2.63

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.63

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Salinas, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.74

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.74

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.89

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.03