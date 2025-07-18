How gas prices have changed in Daphne in the last week Published 1:52 pm Friday, July 18, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 18.

Daphne by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.86

— Alabama average: $2.81

– Week change: +$0.06 (+2.1%)

– Year change: -$0.28 (-8.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.68 (6/12/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.46

– Week change: +$0.06 (+1.9%)

– Year change: -$0.11 (-3.1%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.61 (6/12/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.60

#2. Laredo, TX: $2.63

#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.63

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Salinas, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.74

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.74

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.80

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.89

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.03