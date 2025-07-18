How gas prices have changed in Anniston in the last week
Published 1:52 pm Friday, July 18, 2025
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Anniston-Oxford, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 18.
Anniston by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.77
— Alabama average: $2.81
– Week change: +$0.01 (+0.3%)
– Year change: -$0.38 (-12.2%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.61 (6/11/22)
– Diesel current price: $3.37
– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.3%)
– Year change: -$0.25 (-6.9%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.65 (6/11/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX: $2.60
#2. Laredo, TX: $2.63
#3. Brownsville-Harlingen, TX: $2.63
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Salinas, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.74
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.74
#3. Napa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.80
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.89
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
– Regular gas price: $5.03