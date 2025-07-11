How gas prices have changed in Florence in the last week Published 3:20 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 11.

Florence by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.75

— Alabama average: $2.79

– Week change: +$0.04 (+1.5%)

– Year change: -$0.48 (-14.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.62 (6/10/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.33

– Week change: $0.00 (0.0%)

– Year change: -$0.24 (-6.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.66 (6/12/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Henderson, KY: $2.61

#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.61

#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.63

#5. Salinas, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#4. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.77

#3. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.83

#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.90

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.04