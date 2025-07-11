How gas prices have changed in Anniston in the last week
Published 3:20 pm Friday, July 11, 2025
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Anniston-Oxford, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 11.
Anniston by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.76
— Alabama average: $2.79
– Week change: +$0.07 (+2.7%)
– Year change: -$0.43 (-13.5%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.61 (6/11/22)
– Diesel current price: $3.38
– Week change: +$0.02 (+0.7%)
– Year change: -$0.28 (-7.6%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.65 (6/11/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Henderson, KY: $2.61
#2. San Angelo, TX: $2.61
#3. Amarillo, TX: $2.63
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Salinas, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.77
#4. Santa Rosa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.77
#3. Napa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.83
#2. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.90
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
– Regular gas price: $5.04