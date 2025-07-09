Movies and TV shows casting in Huntsville Published 9:31 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Huntsville, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘Hiding Miss Mobster’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Granger (supporting, 30-40)

— DEA Agents (day player, male, 25-35)

— Emily (day player, female, 18-25)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Huntsville, Alabama

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)

— Max (lead, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Progeny,’ Lead Roles – Nationwide Casting’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Emily Keith (lead, female, 20-35)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Asherah: A Love Odyssey – Episode One – Flashbacks’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ariel: Age-19 (supporting, female, 18-23)

— Miguel: Age-20 (lead, male, 18-24)

— Asherah: Age-18 (lead, female, 18-23)

– Average hourly rate: $125

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Walkaround’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Molly (lead, female, 30-45)

– Average hourly rate: $27

– Casting locations: Birmingham, Alabama

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Atlanta Soaps’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Mike (lead, male, 25-35)

— Kina (lead, female, 25-35)

— Toni (lead, female, 25-34)

– Average hourly rate: $13

– Casting locations: Atlanta, Georgia

– Learn more about the scripted show here

This story was

produced by

Backstage and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.