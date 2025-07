Best places to live in the Montgomery metro area Published 1:03 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Montgomery metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

#24. Gordonville

– Niche grade: C-

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 311

#23. Hayneville

– Niche grade: C-

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 895

#22. White Hall

– Niche grade: C-

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 649

#21. Shorter

– Niche grade: C+

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 328

#20. Reeltown

– Niche grade: B-

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 690

#19. Autaugaville

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: C+

– Population: 1,119

#18. Holtville

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 5,700

#17. Notasulga

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 1,074

#16. Eclectic

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 1,201

#15. Franklin

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 899

#14. Marbury

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 1,609

#13. Union Springs

– Niche grade: C-

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 3,287

#12. Tuskegee

– Niche grade: B-

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 9,070

#11. Elmore

– Niche grade: B-

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 1,482

#10. Pine Level

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 4,228

#9. Montgomery

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 198,440

#8. Tallassee

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 5,056

#7. Wetumpka

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 7,182

#6. Coosada

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 1,060

#5. Millbrook

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 16,923

#4. Deatsville

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 2,618

#3. Prattville

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 38,850

#2. Pike Road

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: C

– Population: 10,103

#1. Blue Ridge

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 1,375