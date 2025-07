Best places to live in the Mobile metro area Published 1:03 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Mobile metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

#21. Prichard

– Niche grade: C-

– Public school grade: C

– Population: 19,121

#20. Chickasaw

– Niche grade: C+

– Public school grade: C-

– Population: 6,367

#19. Bayou La Batre

– Niche grade: B-

– Public school grade: B-

– Population: 1,977

#18. Creola

– Niche grade: B-

– Public school grade: C+

– Population: 2,489

#17. Tillmans Corner

– Niche grade: B-

– Public school grade: C+

– Population: 17,678

#16. Theodore

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: C+

– Population: 4,950

#15. Robertsdale

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 6,985

#14. Loxley

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 4,029

#13. Bay Minette

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 8,215

#12. Semmes

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: C+

– Population: 5,404

#11. Grand Bay

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B-

– Population: 3,765

#10. Foley

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 22,330

#9. Mobile

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: C+

– Population: 185,097

#8. Orange Beach

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 8,244

#7. Saraland

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 16,304

#6. Satsuma

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 6,784

#5. Gulf Shores

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 15,785

#4. Point Clear

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 1,858

#3. Daphne

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 28,673

#2. Fairhope

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 23,360

#1. Spanish Fort

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 10,377