Best places to live in the Huntsville metro area Published 1:03 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Huntsville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

#14. Falkville

– Niche grade: C+

– Public school grade: B-

– Population: 1,464

#13. Trinity

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 2,533

#12. Decatur

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 57,760

#11. New Market

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 1,296

#10. Priceville

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 3,653

#9. Moores Mill

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 6,041

#8. Hartselle

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 15,586

#7. Athens

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 27,474

#6. Meridianville

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 10,268

#5. Triana

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 3,510

#4. Harvest

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 6,624

#3. Hazel Green

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 3,765

#2. Huntsville

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 218,814

#1. Madison

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 58,335