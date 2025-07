Best places to live in the Birmingham metro area Published 1:03 am Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Best places to live in the Birmingham metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in the Birmingham metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses 15 weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on cost of living, higher education rate, housing, public schools, diversity, and crime. You can read more about Niche’s methodology here.

#25. Mount Olive

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 3,449

#24. Argo

– Niche grade: B

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 4,456

#23. Moody

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 13,378

#22. Columbiana

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 4,640

#21. Springville

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 4,949

#20. Lake View

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 4,238

#19. Grayson Valley

– Niche grade: B+

– Public school grade: C

– Population: 5,882

#18. Gardendale

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 16,110

#17. Leeds

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 12,221

#16. Montevallo

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 7,429

#15. Morris

– Niche grade: A-

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 2,546

#14. Irondale

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: B

– Population: 13,462

#13. Calera

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: B+

– Population: 17,188

#12. Chelsea

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 15,731

#11. Brook Highland

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 8,428

#10. Trussville

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 26,182

#9. Alabaster

– Niche grade: A

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 33,633

#8. Helena

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A-

– Population: 21,452

#7. Pelham

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 24,510

#6. Mountain Brook

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 22,160

#5. Indian Springs Village

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 2,637

#4. Vestavia Hills

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 38,704

#3. Hoover

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 92,401

#2. Homewood

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A+

– Population: 27,697

#1. Meadowbrook

– Niche grade: A+

– Public school grade: A

– Population: 8,939