Teen tubing on Alabama river loses life in tragic accident Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A 17-year-old from Tennessee was killed in a personal watercraft (PWC) accident Monday afternoon on the Elk River, near Athens in Limestone County. The fatal incident occurred around 2 p.m. on July 7, involving two PWCs.

Authorities report the teenager was riding an inflatable tube towed by an 11-foot Sea-Doo PWC, operated by another 17-year-old, also from Tennessee. After falling from the tube, the victim was tragically struck by a 10-foot Sea-Doo PWC, operated by Kevin E. Burlison, 48, of Pulaski, Tennessee.

The injured teen was transported to a local hospital but later pronounced deceased.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are actively investigating the incident. No further details are available at this time.