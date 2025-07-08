 

Teen tubing on Alabama river loses life in tragic accident

Published 8:25 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

By alabamanow

A 17-year-old from Tennessee was killed in a personal watercraft (PWC) accident Monday afternoon on the Elk River, near Athens in Limestone County. The fatal incident occurred around 2 p.m. on July 7, involving two PWCs.

Authorities report the teenager was riding an inflatable tube towed by an 11-foot Sea-Doo PWC, operated by another 17-year-old, also from Tennessee. After falling from the tube, the victim was tragically struck by a 10-foot Sea-Doo PWC, operated by Kevin E. Burlison, 48, of Pulaski, Tennessee.

The injured teen was transported to a local hospital but later pronounced deceased.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Marine Patrol Division are actively investigating the incident. No further details are available at this time.

Print Article