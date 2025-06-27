Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Montgomery and surrounding regions Published 12:15 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Montgomery metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Other Indo-European Languages

– 295 speakers (0.07% of population)

#9. Vietnamese

– 299 speakers (0.08% of population)

#8. Swahili

– 330 speakers (0.08% of population)

#7. German

– 485 speakers (0.12% of population)

#6. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 493 speakers (0.12% of population)

#5. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

– 533 speakers (0.13% of population)

#4. Western Africa

– 658 speakers (0.17% of population)

#3. Chinese

– 911 speakers (0.23% of population)

#2. Korean

– 3,099 speakers (0.78% of population)

#1. Spanish

– 9,537 speakers (2.41% of population)