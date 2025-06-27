Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Mobile and surrounding regions Published 12:16 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Mobile metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Tai-Kadai Languages (e.g. Lao)

– 385 speakers (0.06% of population)

#9. Other Indo-European Languages

– 392 speakers (0.06% of population)

#8. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 884 speakers (0.14% of population)

#7. Arabic

– 902 speakers (0.15% of population)

#6. German

– 937 speakers (0.15% of population)

#5. Portuguese

– 1,038 speakers (0.17% of population)

#4. French

– 1,076 speakers (0.18% of population)

#3. Chinese

– 1,373 speakers (0.22% of population)

#2. Vietnamese

– 3,119 speakers (0.51% of population)

#1. Spanish

– 15,067 speakers (2.45% of population)