Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Huntsville and surrounding regions Published 12:15 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Huntsville metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Tai-Kadai Languages (e.g. Lao)

– 600 speakers (0.07% of population)

#9. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 726 speakers (0.09% of population)

#8. Japanese

– 857 speakers (0.1% of population)

#7. French

– 962 speakers (0.12% of population)

#6. Arabic

– 1,129 speakers (0.14% of population)

#5. Vietnamese

– 1,233 speakers (0.15% of population)

#4. Chinese

– 1,875 speakers (0.23% of population)

#3. Korean

– 1,885 speakers (0.23% of population)

#2. German

– 2,436 speakers (0.3% of population)

#1. Spanish

– 51,738 speakers (6.34% of population)