Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Florence and surrounding regions Published 12:16 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Florence metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Chinese

– 45 speakers (0.03% of population)

#9. Indic Languages (e.g. Marathi)

– 48 speakers (0.03% of population)

#8. Arabic

– 59 speakers (0.03% of population)

#7. Other Indo-European Languages

– 62 speakers (0.04% of population)

#6. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 99 speakers (0.06% of population)

#5. Italian

– 106 speakers (0.06% of population)

#4. German

– 119 speakers (0.07% of population)

#3. French

– 168 speakers (0.1% of population)

#2. Vietnamese

– 245 speakers (0.14% of population)

#1. Spanish

– 8,433 speakers (4.83% of population)