Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Dothan and surrounding regions Published 12:15 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Dothan metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Italian

– 134 speakers (0.06% of population)

#9. French

– 157 speakers (0.07% of population)

#8. Punjabi

– 175 speakers (0.07% of population)

#7. Gujarati

– 186 speakers (0.08% of population)

#6. Chinese

– 212 speakers (0.09% of population)

#5. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 247 speakers (0.1% of population)

#4. Vietnamese

– 335 speakers (0.14% of population)

#3. Korean

– 529 speakers (0.22% of population)

#2. German

– 1,000 speakers (0.42% of population)

#1. Spanish

– 9,138 speakers (3.81% of population)