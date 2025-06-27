Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Birmingham and surrounding regions Published 12:15 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Birmingham metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Gujarati

– 1,031 speakers (0.08% of population)

#9. Swahili

– 1,050 speakers (0.08% of population)

#8. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 1,072 speakers (0.08% of population)

#7. Korean

– 1,122 speakers (0.09% of population)

#6. French

– 1,349 speakers (0.11% of population)

#5. Vietnamese

– 1,397 speakers (0.11% of population)

#4. German

– 1,781 speakers (0.14% of population)

#3. Arabic

– 2,999 speakers (0.23% of population)

#2. Chinese

– 3,353 speakers (0.26% of population)

#1. Spanish

– 56,186 speakers (4.38% of population)