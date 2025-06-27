Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Auburn and surrounding regions Published 12:16 am Friday, June 27, 2025

Most common languages spoken at home in Greater Auburn and surrounding regions

Stacker compiled a list of the most common languages spoken at home in the Auburn metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Languages are ranked by the percent of households that primarily speak the language at home according to 2025 estimates. Combined statistical areas are designated by the Office of Management and Budget and include multiple metropolitan and micropolitan areas in the same region.

#10. Bengali

– 436 speakers (0.08% of population)

#9. Telugu

– 584 speakers (0.11% of population)

#8. Hindi

– 719 speakers (0.14% of population)

#7. Tagalog (incl. Filipino)

– 739 speakers (0.14% of population)

#6. Vietnamese

– 824 speakers (0.16% of population)

#5. French

– 889 speakers (0.17% of population)

#4. German

– 1,730 speakers (0.33% of population)

#3. Chinese

– 1,757 speakers (0.33% of population)

#2. Korean

– 3,819 speakers (0.72% of population)

#1. Spanish

– 22,195 speakers (4.19% of population)