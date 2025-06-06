How gas prices have changed in Mobile in the last week Published 3:29 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in Mobile in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Mobile, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Mobile by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.75

— Alabama average: $2.74

– Week change: -$0.03 (-0.9%)

– Year change: -$0.31 (-10.0%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.62 (6/15/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.19

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.3%)

– Year change: -$0.41 (-11.4%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.55 (6/18/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.98

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.98

#3. Salinas, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.01

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.04

#1. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.08