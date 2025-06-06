How gas prices have changed in Florence in the last week
Published 3:29 pm Friday, June 6, 2025
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.
Florence by the numbers
– Gas current price: $2.71
— Alabama average: $2.74
– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.5%)
– Year change: -$0.40 (-12.7%)
– Historical expensive gas price: $4.62 (6/10/22)
– Diesel current price: $3.17
– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)
– Year change: -$0.39 (-10.9%)
– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.66 (6/12/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. Santa Rosa, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.98
#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
– Regular gas price: $4.98
#3. Salinas, CA
– Regular gas price: $5.01
#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI
– Regular gas price: $5.04
#1. Napa, CA
– Regular gas price: $5.08