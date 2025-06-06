How gas prices have changed in Florence in the last week Published 3:29 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Christian Mueller // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in Florence in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Florence by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.71

— Alabama average: $2.74

– Week change: -$0.04 (-1.5%)

– Year change: -$0.40 (-12.7%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.62 (6/10/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.17

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)

– Year change: -$0.39 (-10.9%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.66 (6/12/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.98

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.98

#3. Salinas, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.01

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.04

#1. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.08