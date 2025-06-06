How gas prices have changed in Anniston in the last week Published 3:30 pm Friday, June 6, 2025

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

How gas prices have changed in Anniston in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Anniston-Oxford, AL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.

Anniston by the numbers

– Gas current price: $2.73

— Alabama average: $2.74

– Week change: -$0.01 (-0.5%)

– Year change: -$0.37 (-11.9%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.61 (6/11/22)

– Diesel current price: $3.22

– Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)

– Year change: -$0.38 (-10.6%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.65 (6/11/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53

#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53

#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

#5. Santa Rosa, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.98

#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA

– Regular gas price: $4.98

#3. Salinas, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.01

#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI

– Regular gas price: $5.04

#1. Napa, CA

– Regular gas price: $5.08