Highest-paying jobs for people with 2-year degrees in Mobile



For many, a two-year associate degree can be the ticket to higher earning power at an affordable price. Though some types of associate degrees can be a stepping stone to a bachelor’s, others are geared toward middle-skilled careers that require specialized knowledge, such as criminal justice, cybersecurity, hospitality management, and more.

Across all fields of study, someone with a two-year degree can earn a median annual salary of $49,500 as of May 2024, around 18% more than that of a high school graduate. By comparison, bachelor’s degree holders can earn a median salary of $66,600 but have to invest much more time—and money—into their degree.

According to March 2025 data from the Education Data Initiative, the total cost for a degree from a two-year in-district public college averages about $35,000, compared to nearly $109,000 for a bachelor’s degree. And lower costs mean fewer student loans. Just 2 in 5 associate degree recipients took on student loan debt in the 2019-2020 school year (the most recent year with available data), compared to 64% of bachelor’s degree students. The two-year degree holders who did use loans borrowed less money, incurring lower interest payments.

Despite the benefits of earning a two-year degree, the number of these credentials produced across the United States is lagging. A September 2024 study from Georgetown University forecasts a nationwide shortage of nearly 361,000 credentials to fill middle-skilled jobs through 2032. However, this could be good news for anyone holding one of these versatile degrees, since the number of available jobs may soon outnumber the employees qualified to work them.

In the meantime, Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to find the highest-paying jobs in Mobile for people with a two-year associate degree. The analysis also included jobs that listed a high school diploma, some college but no degree, a postsecondary nondegree award, or had no formal education requirement. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Food service managers

– Median annual wage: $59,210

– Median hourly wage: $28.47

– Total employment: 380 people (2.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Radiologic technologists and technicians

– Median annual wage: $59,420

– Median hourly wage: $28.57

– Total employment: 290 people (1.73 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Engineering technologists and technicians, except drafters, all other

– Median annual wage: $59,640

– Median hourly wage: $28.68

– Total employment: 70 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Physical therapist assistants

– Median annual wage: $59,760

– Median hourly wage: $28.73

– Total employment: 210 people (1.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Control and valve installers and repairers, except mechanical door

– Median annual wage: $59,900

– Median hourly wage: $28.80

– Total employment: 140 people (0.82 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Transportation security screeners

– Median annual wage: $59,950

– Median hourly wage: $28.82

– Total employment: 40 people (0.26 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters

– Median annual wage: $59,960

– Median hourly wage: $28.83

– Total employment: 1,090 people (6.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Aircraft structure, surfaces, rigging, and systems assemblers

– Median annual wage: $59,990

– Median hourly wage: $28.84

– Total employment: 150 people (0.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Machinists

– Median annual wage: $60,120

– Median hourly wage: $28.90

– Total employment: 440 people (2.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products

– Median annual wage: $60,260

– Median hourly wage: $28.97

– Total employment: 1,790 people (10.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Postal service clerks

– Median annual wage: $60,590

– Median hourly wage: $29.13

– Total employment: 80 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Computer network support specialists

– Median annual wage: $60,800

– Median hourly wage: $29.23

– Total employment: 70 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Production, planning, and expediting clerks

– Median annual wage: $61,060

– Median hourly wage: $29.36

– Total employment: 230 people (1.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Electricians

– Median annual wage: $61,120

– Median hourly wage: $29.39

– Total employment: 1,250 people (7.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers

– Median annual wage: $61,150

– Median hourly wage: $29.40

– Total employment: 1,570 people (9.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Industrial machinery mechanics

– Median annual wage: $61,180

– Median hourly wage: $29.41

– Total employment: 1,160 people (6.85 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. First-line supervisors of transportation and material moving workers, except aircraft cargo handling supervisors

– Median annual wage: $61,420

– Median hourly wage: $29.53

– Total employment: 1,150 people (6.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Construction and building inspectors

– Median annual wage: $61,500

– Median hourly wage: $29.57

– Total employment: 120 people (0.71 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Chemical technicians

– Median annual wage: $62,220

– Median hourly wage: $29.91

– Total employment: 200 people (1.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Millwrights

– Median annual wage: $62,400

– Median hourly wage: $30.00

– Total employment: 180 people (1.05 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Telecommunications line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $63,380

– Median hourly wage: $30.47

– Total employment: 100 people (0.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers

– Median annual wage: $64,100

– Median hourly wage: $30.82

– Total employment: 210 people (1.21 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Structural metal fabricators and fitters

– Median annual wage: $64,660

– Median hourly wage: $31.09

– Total employment: 750 people (4.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants

– Median annual wage: $64,980

– Median hourly wage: $31.24

– Total employment: 250 people (1.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines

– Median annual wage: $65,510

– Median hourly wage: $31.50

– Total employment: 610 people (3.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Diagnostic medical sonographers

– Median annual wage: $65,570

– Median hourly wage: $31.52

– Total employment: 110 people (0.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Chefs and head cooks

– Median annual wage: $66,440

– Median hourly wage: $31.94

– Total employment: 130 people (0.77 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Captains, mates, and pilots of water vessels

– Median annual wage: $67,240

– Median hourly wage: $32.33

– Total employment: 150 people (0.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Respiratory therapists

– Median annual wage: $67,430

– Median hourly wage: $32.42

– Total employment: 160 people (0.96 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

– Median annual wage: $67,510

– Median hourly wage: $32.46

– Total employment: 50 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers

– Median annual wage: $68,910

– Median hourly wage: $33.13

– Total employment: 1,500 people (8.87 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

– Median annual wage: $68,980

– Median hourly wage: $33.16

– Total employment: 70 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. Ship engineers

– Median annual wage: $71,520

– Median hourly wage: $34.39

– Total employment: Not available

#17. Avionics technicians

– Median annual wage: $73,780

– Median hourly wage: $35.47

– Total employment: 80 people (0.47 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers

– Median annual wage: $74,230

– Median hourly wage: $35.69

– Total employment: 1,280 people (7.59 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. First-line supervisors of police and detectives

– Median annual wage: $75,140

– Median hourly wage: $36.12

– Total employment: 280 people (1.67 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

– Median annual wage: $75,230

– Median hourly wage: $36.17

– Total employment: 70 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers

– Median annual wage: $76,210

– Median hourly wage: $36.64

– Total employment: 1,340 people (7.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

– Median annual wage: $76,340

– Median hourly wage: $36.70

– Total employment: 100 people (0.6 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment

– Median annual wage: $76,400

– Median hourly wage: $36.73

– Total employment: 70 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Lodging managers

– Median annual wage: $79,520

– Median hourly wage: $38.23

– Total employment: 60 people (0.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Nuclear medicine technologists

– Median annual wage: $79,860

– Median hourly wage: $38.40

– Total employment: 30 people (0.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Chemical equipment operators and tenders

– Median annual wage: $82,090

– Median hourly wage: $39.46

– Total employment: 710 people (4.19 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

– Median annual wage: $84,780

– Median hourly wage: $40.76

– Total employment: Not available

#6. Chemical plant and system operators

– Median annual wage: $88,730

– Median hourly wage: $42.66

– Total employment: 100 people (0.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $98,860

– Median hourly wage: $47.53

– Total employment: 190 people (1.11 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $101,840

– Median hourly wage: $48.96

– Total employment: 140 people (0.81 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Power plant operators

– Median annual wage: $103,600

– Median hourly wage: $49.81

– Total employment: 130 people (0.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Detectives and criminal investigators

– Median annual wage: $107,240

– Median hourly wage: $51.56

– Total employment: 100 people (0.57 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Commercial pilots

– Median annual wage: $116,190

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 40 people (0.24 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

