Highest-rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Alabama Published 2:15 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

kuzmaphoto // Shutterstock

The recruiting race for the Class of 2026 is already heating up — not just on the field, but in the increasingly complex ecosystem of modern college football, where NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) deals are reshaping how programs and players navigate early recruitment. For elite underclassmen, talent alone is no longer the only factor drawing attention; marketability, social media presence, and brand potential are now playing pivotal roles in how offers are extended and decisions are made. The top recruits in the 2026 cycle are not only physically advanced and highly skilled — they’re entering high school with endorsement potential and media savviness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated Class of 2026 football recruits from Alabama using data from 247Sports. Here’s the players from Alabama set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Zion Crumpton (WR)

– National rank: #501 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #80

– College: not committed

– Offers: Appalachian State, Arkansas, Arkansas State, Auburn, Charlotte

– High school: Carver (Montgomery, AL)

#19. DeShawn Spencer (WR)

– National rank: #465 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #75

– College: not committed

– Offers: Houston, USF, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Saraland (Saraland, AL)

#18. Keenan Britt (LB)

– National rank: #454 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #32

– College: South Carolina

– Offers: South Carolina, Florida, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, USF

– High school: Oxford (Oxford, AL)

#17. Jamarrion Gordon (S)

– National rank: #407 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #38

– College: not committed

– Offers: Florida, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Alabama

– High school: Jackson (Jackson, AL)

#16. Kamhariyan Johnson (Edge)

– National rank: #355 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #32

– College: Alabama

– Offers: Alabama, Miami, Ole Miss, USC, Auburn

– High school: Muscle Shoals (Muscle Shoals, AL)

#15. Tyson Bacon (DL)

– National rank: #301 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #38

– College: not committed

– Offers: Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Georgia, Alabama State

– High school: Hoover (Hoover, AL)

#14. Corey Barber (WR)

– National rank: #274 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #46

– College: Ole Miss

– Offers: Ole Miss, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas

– High school: Spain Park (Hoover, AL)

#13. Emanuel Ruffin (DL)

– National rank: #238 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #30

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Alabama State, Arkansas State

– High school: Bessemer City (Bessemer, AL)

#12. Dylan Purter (CB)

– National rank: #197 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #20

– College: LSU

– Offers: LSU, Kentucky, Tulane, Arkansas, Auburn

– High school: Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee, AL)

#11. Keeyun Chapman (WR)

– National rank: #171 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #25

– College: not committed

– Offers: Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina

– High school: Jackson (Jackson, AL)

#10. Shadarius Toodle (LB)

– National rank: #168 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #9

– College: Auburn

– Offers: Auburn, Baylor, North Carolina, Michigan, Georgia

– High school: Cottage Hill Christian Academy (Mobile, AL)

#9. Marquez Daniel (WR)

– National rank: #163 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #24

– College: not committed

– Offers: Florida, Auburn, Alabama A&M, Arkansas, Florida State

– High school: Booker T. Washington (Tuskegee, AL)

#8. Vodney Cleveland (DL)

– National rank: #142 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #18

– College: not committed

– Offers: Miami, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Auburn

– High school: Parker (Birmingham, AL)

#7. Hezekiah Harris (Edge)

– National rank: #93 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #12

– College: Auburn

– Offers: Auburn, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Arkansas

– High school: Jemison (Huntsville, AL)

#6. Jaquez Wilkes (Edge)

– National rank: #80 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: not committed

– Offers: Miami, Texas A&M, Alabama, Auburn, Arkansas

– High school: Wadley (Wadley, AL)

#5. Landon Duckworth (QB)

– National rank: #51 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #6

– College: not committed

– Offers: Ole Miss, Florida State, South Carolina, Auburn, North Carolina

– High school: Jackson (Jackson, AL)

#4. Zyan Gibson (CB)

– National rank: #48 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #4

– College: Alabama

– Offers: Alabama, Tennessee, Auburn, Arkansas, Baylor

– High school: Gadsden City (Gadsden, AL)

#3. Ezavier Crowell (RB)

– National rank: #33 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, Georgia

– High school: Jackson (Jackson, AL)

#2. Anthony Jones (Edge)

– National rank: #15 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: not committed

– Offers: Miami, Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, LSU

– High school: St. Paul’s Episcopal (Mobile, AL)

#1. Cederian Morgan (WR)

– National rank: #11 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #2

– College: not committed

– Offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Colorado

– High school: Benjamin Russell (Alexander City, AL)