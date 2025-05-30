Highest-paying jobs in Montgomery Published 3:29 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Highest-paying jobs in Montgomery

Despite recession fears and falling consumer confidence, the job market in the United States has remained relatively stable in 2025 thus far. According to May 2025 Bureau of Labor Statistics data, around 177,000 new jobs were added in April, a slight decrease from the 185,000 new jobs added in the month before, but an extension of the country’s 52-month streak of job growth. Unemployment rates also held relatively steady between April 2024 and April 2025, coming in at around 4%.

Of course, that doesn’t necessarily mean Americans have it easy in the workplace. A December 2024 Payscale report found that nearly half (47%) of business organizations struggle to balance fair pay practices with spend optimization, and 18% plan to reduce pay increases in 2025 as a result.

For context, median weekly earnings across all employees in the U.S. stood at $1,194 in the first quarter of 2025. This represents an increase of 4.8% from a year prior and exceeds the Consumer Price Index’s 2.7% increase in the same time period. However, there’s one caveat: Earnings go much further in some places than in others.

In fact, the very definition of a “high-paying” job varies by location, as well as other factors such as industry and benefits. Even a six-figure salary may be considered low-income in places with an unusually high cost of living. Meanwhile, technology, finance, and health care jobs lead in terms of salary, but benefits like remote work can make other lower-paying jobs more desirable.

Regardless, anyone seeking a high-paying job should start by looking at the numbers. Stacker used BLS data to find the 50 highest-paying jobs in Montgomery. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#50. Business teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $86,520

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 70 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#49. Computer systems analysts

– Median annual wage: $86,590

– Median hourly wage: $41.63

– Total employment: 260 people (1.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#48. Industrial engineers

– Median annual wage: $86,740

– Median hourly wage: $41.70

– Total employment: 670 people (4.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#47. Management analysts

– Median annual wage: $86,940

– Median hourly wage: $41.80

– Total employment: 430 people (2.64 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#46. Business operations specialists, all other

– Median annual wage: $88,990

– Median hourly wage: $42.78

– Total employment: 750 people (4.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#45. Database administrators

– Median annual wage: $89,760

– Median hourly wage: $43.15

– Total employment: 490 people (3.0 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#44. Construction managers

– Median annual wage: $89,820

– Median hourly wage: $43.18

– Total employment: 540 people (3.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#43. Project management specialists

– Median annual wage: $90,230

– Median hourly wage: $43.38

– Total employment: 90 people (0.56 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#42. Environmental engineers

– Median annual wage: $90,670

– Median hourly wage: $43.59

– Total employment: 150 people (0.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#41. Public relations managers

– Median annual wage: $90,750

– Median hourly wage: $43.63

– Total employment: 80 people (0.49 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#40. Electronics engineers, except computer

– Median annual wage: $91,120

– Median hourly wage: $43.81

– Total employment: 100 people (0.63 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#39. Financial specialists, all other

– Median annual wage: $91,260

– Median hourly wage: $43.87

– Total employment: 120 people (0.72 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#38. Information security analysts

– Median annual wage: $92,140

– Median hourly wage: $44.30

– Total employment: 190 people (1.16 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#37. Instructional coordinators

– Median annual wage: $92,750

– Median hourly wage: $44.59

– Total employment: 350 people (2.15 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#36. Computer programmers

– Median annual wage: $93,930

– Median hourly wage: $45.16

– Total employment: 390 people (2.37 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#35. Physical therapists

– Median annual wage: $94,070

– Median hourly wage: $45.23

– Total employment: 150 people (0.89 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#34. Software quality assurance analysts and testers

– Median annual wage: $94,120

– Median hourly wage: $45.25

– Total employment: 70 people (0.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#33. Electrical power-line installers and repairers

– Median annual wage: $94,630

– Median hourly wage: $45.50

– Total employment: 150 people (0.95 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#32. Software developers

– Median annual wage: $95,690

– Median hourly wage: $46.00

– Total employment: 730 people (4.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#31. Occupational therapists

– Median annual wage: $96,360

– Median hourly wage: $46.33

– Total employment: 60 people (0.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#30. Medical and health services managers

– Median annual wage: $98,490

– Median hourly wage: $47.35

– Total employment: 680 people (4.17 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#29. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $99,550

– Median hourly wage: Not available

– Total employment: 50 people (0.31 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#28. Veterinarians

– Median annual wage: $99,590

– Median hourly wage: $47.88

– Total employment: 100 people (0.62 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#27. Civil engineers

– Median annual wage: $99,630

– Median hourly wage: $47.90

– Total employment: 500 people (3.08 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#26. Financial examiners

– Median annual wage: $99,820

– Median hourly wage: $47.99

– Total employment: 80 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#25. Electrical engineers

– Median annual wage: $100,360

– Median hourly wage: $48.25

– Total employment: 200 people (1.23 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#24. Sales managers

– Median annual wage: $100,620

– Median hourly wage: $48.37

– Total employment: 250 people (1.55 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#23. Marketing managers

– Median annual wage: $101,020

– Median hourly wage: $48.57

– Total employment: 110 people (0.65 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#22. Education administrators, postsecondary

– Median annual wage: $101,350

– Median hourly wage: $48.73

– Total employment: 290 people (1.79 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#21. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers

– Median annual wage: $101,670

– Median hourly wage: $48.88

– Total employment: 80 people (0.5 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#20. Managers, all other

– Median annual wage: $102,330

– Median hourly wage: $49.20

– Total employment: 390 people (2.39 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#19. Human resources managers

– Median annual wage: $103,120

– Median hourly wage: $49.58

– Total employment: 200 people (1.25 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#18. General and operations managers

– Median annual wage: $103,200

– Median hourly wage: $49.61

– Total employment: 2,320 people (14.22 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#17. Education administrators, all other

– Median annual wage: $103,400

– Median hourly wage: $49.71

– Total employment: Not available

#16. Computer network architects

– Median annual wage: $103,970

– Median hourly wage: $49.99

– Total employment: 180 people (1.12 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#15. Administrative services managers

– Median annual wage: $104,560

– Median hourly wage: $50.27

– Total employment: 60 people (0.34 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#14. Aerospace engineers

– Median annual wage: $105,250

– Median hourly wage: $50.60

– Total employment: 80 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#13. Nurse practitioners

– Median annual wage: $105,780

– Median hourly wage: $50.86

– Total employment: 240 people (1.45 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#12. Computer occupations, all other

– Median annual wage: $106,850

– Median hourly wage: $51.37

– Total employment: 750 people (4.58 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#11. Facilities managers

– Median annual wage: $110,740

– Median hourly wage: $53.24

– Total employment: 70 people (0.42 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#10. Administrative law judges, adjudicators, and hearing officers

– Median annual wage: $117,190

– Median hourly wage: $56.34

– Total employment: 50 people (0.28 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#9. Lawyers

– Median annual wage: $118,540

– Median hourly wage: $56.99

– Total employment: 960 people (5.91 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#8. Industrial production managers

– Median annual wage: $123,180

– Median hourly wage: $59.22

– Total employment: 220 people (1.33 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#7. Purchasing managers

– Median annual wage: $123,590

– Median hourly wage: $59.42

– Total employment: 80 people (0.46 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#6. Computer and information systems managers

– Median annual wage: $125,890

– Median hourly wage: $60.53

– Total employment: 490 people (2.98 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#5. Financial managers

– Median annual wage: $133,100

– Median hourly wage: $63.99

– Total employment: 590 people (3.61 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#4. Pharmacists

– Median annual wage: $133,130

– Median hourly wage: $64.01

– Total employment: 490 people (3.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Architectural and engineering managers

– Median annual wage: $142,440

– Median hourly wage: $68.48

– Total employment: 190 people (1.18 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Chief executives

– Median annual wage: $157,340

– Median hourly wage: $75.64

– Total employment: 70 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Physicians, all other

– Median annual wage: At least $239,200

– Median hourly wage: At least $115.00

– Total employment: 330 people (2.03 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

