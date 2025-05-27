Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Alabama Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Alabama using data from 247Sports. Here’s the players from Alabama set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Dillon Alfred (WR)

– National rank: #476 (3 stars)

– Position rank: #69

– College: Ole Miss

– High school: Saraland (Saraland, AL)

#19. Daylyn Upshaw (WR)

– National rank: #472 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #67

– College: Miami

– High school: Central (Phenix City, AL)

#18. Mal Waldrep (OT)

– National rank: #363 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #29

– College: Alabama

– High school: Central (Phenix City, AL)

#17. Andrew Purcell (CB)

– National rank: #299 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #28

– College: Kentucky

– High school: Enterprise (Enterprise, AL)

#16. Logan Anderson (LB)

– National rank: #261 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #29

– College: Clemson

– High school: Fyffe (Fyffe, AL)

#15. Antonio Coleman (DL)

– National rank: #230 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #25

– College: Auburn

– High school: Saraland (Saraland, AL)

#14. Alvin Henderson (RB)

– National rank: #210 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #16

– College: Auburn

– High school: Elba (Elba, AL)

#13. Micah DeBose (IOL)

– National rank: #204 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #11

– College: Alabama

– High school: Theodore (Mobile, AL)

#12. Jourdin Crawford (DL)

– National rank: #163 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: Auburn

– High school: Parker (Birmingham, AL)

#11. Karle Lacey Jr. (QB)

– National rank: #155 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #14

– College: Texas

– High school: Saraland (Saraland, AL)

#10. J.J. Faulk (LB)

– National rank: #152 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #16

– College: Auburn

– High school: Highland Home (Highland Home, AL)

#9. Carde Smith (OT)

– National rank: #133 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #15

– College: Colorado

– High school: Williamson (Mobile, AL)

#8. Derick Smith (ATH)

– National rank: #107 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: Auburn

– High school: Southside (Selma, AL)

#7. Anthony Rogers (RB)

– National rank: #97 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: Ohio State

– High school: Carver(Montgomery, AL)

#6. Eric Winters (S)

– National rank: #83 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #9

– College: Auburn

– High school: Enterprise (Enterprise, AL)

#5. Zion Grady (Edge)

– National rank: #81 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #9

– College: Ohio State

– High school: Enterprise (Enterprise, AL)

#4. Anquon Fegans (S)

– National rank: #63 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: Auburn

– High school: Thompson (Alabaster, AL)

#3. Malik Autry (DL)

– National rank: #48 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #7

– College: Auburn

– High school: Opelika (Opelika, AL)

#2. Jared Smith (Edge)

– National rank: #47 (4 stars)

– Position rank: #5

– College: Auburn

– High school: Thompson (Alabaster, AL)

#1. Na’eem Offord (CB)

– National rank: #13 (5 stars)

– Position rank: #3

– College: Oregon

– High school: Parker (Birmingham, AL)