Best private high schools in the Montgomery metro area Published 3:04 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Montgomery metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#21. FRUITFUL GROUND CHRISTIAN EDUCATION DEVEL CENTER

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 14 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#20. TALENT EDUCATION & ART CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (TEA)

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 16 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#19. Fountain City Baptist Home School

– Location: Prattville, AL

– Enrollment: 25 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#18. Churchill Academy

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 94 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#17. Conecuh Springs Christian School

– Location: Union Springs, AL

– Enrollment: 107 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C minus

#16. Hooper Academy

– Location: Hope Hull, AL

– Enrollment: 306 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C+

#15. Lowndes Academy

– Location: Lowndesboro, AL

– Enrollment: 261 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#14. Adullam House Christian Academy

– Location: Wetumpka, AL

– Enrollment: 145 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#13. Victory Christian Academy

– Location: Millbrook, AL

– Enrollment: 180 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#12. Edgewood Academy

– Location: Elmore, AL

– Enrollment: 240 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#11. Macon East Academy

– Location: Cecil, AL

– Enrollment: 284 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#10. Evangel Christian Academy

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 294 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#9. Success Unlimited Academy

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 336 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#8. Autauga Academy

– Location: Prattville, AL

– Enrollment: 265 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#7. Prattville Christian Academy

– Location: Prattville, AL

– Enrollment: 701 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#6. Eastwood Christian School

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 270 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#5. Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 753 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. Alabama Christian Academy

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 692 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#3. Trinity Presbyterian School

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 569 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. The Montgomery Academy

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 805 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Saint James School

– Location: Montgomery, AL

– Enrollment: 837 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+