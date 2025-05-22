Best private high schools in the Mobile metro area Published 3:04 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Mobile metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#22. Safe Haven Christian Academy

– Location: Prichard, AL

– Enrollment: 31 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#21. Open Door Christian School

– Location: Foley, AL

– Enrollment: 42 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#20. Good Shepherd Academy

– Location: Theodore, AL

– Enrollment: 48 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#19. Faith Christian Academy

– Location: Foley, AL

– Enrollment: 71 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#18. Al-Iman Academy of Mobile

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 124 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#17. South Baldwin Christian Academy

– Location: Gulf Shores, AL

– Enrollment: 185 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#16. Stanford Christian Academy

– Location: Semmes, AL

– Enrollment: 134 (34:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C+

#15. Lighthouse Baptist Academy

– Location: Theodore, AL

– Enrollment: 243 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C+

#14. Central Christian School

– Location: Robertsdale, AL

– Enrollment: 268 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#13. Cottage Hill Christian Academy – Church Campus

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 761 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#12. Snook Christian Academy

– Location: Foley, AL

– Enrollment: 351 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#11. Faith Academy

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 1,974 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#10. Mobile Christian School

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 638 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#9. Cottage Hill Christian Academy – West Campus

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 685 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#8. Government Street Christian School

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 81 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#7. St. Luke’s Episcopal School

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 565 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#6. Bayshore Christian School

– Location: Fairhope, AL

– Enrollment: 435 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#5. St Michael Catholic High School

– Location: Fairhope, AL

– Enrollment: 356 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#4. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 856 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#3. Bayside Academy

– Location: Daphne, AL

– Enrollment: 840 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#2. St. Paul’s Episcopal School

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 1,213 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#1. UMS-Wright Preparatory School

– Location: Mobile, AL

– Enrollment: 1,241 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+