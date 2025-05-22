Best private high schools in the Mobile metro area
Published 3:04 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Mobile metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#22. Safe Haven Christian Academy
– Location: Prichard, AL
– Enrollment: 31 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#21. Open Door Christian School
– Location: Foley, AL
– Enrollment: 42 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#20. Good Shepherd Academy
– Location: Theodore, AL
– Enrollment: 48 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#19. Faith Christian Academy
– Location: Foley, AL
– Enrollment: 71 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#18. Al-Iman Academy of Mobile
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 124 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#17. South Baldwin Christian Academy
– Location: Gulf Shores, AL
– Enrollment: 185 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#16. Stanford Christian Academy
– Location: Semmes, AL
– Enrollment: 134 (34:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C+
#15. Lighthouse Baptist Academy
– Location: Theodore, AL
– Enrollment: 243 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C+
#14. Central Christian School
– Location: Robertsdale, AL
– Enrollment: 268 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#13. Cottage Hill Christian Academy – Church Campus
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 761 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#12. Snook Christian Academy
– Location: Foley, AL
– Enrollment: 351 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#11. Faith Academy
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 1,974 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#10. Mobile Christian School
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 638 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#9. Cottage Hill Christian Academy – West Campus
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 685 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#8. Government Street Christian School
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 81 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#7. St. Luke’s Episcopal School
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 565 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#6. Bayshore Christian School
– Location: Fairhope, AL
– Enrollment: 435 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#5. St Michael Catholic High School
– Location: Fairhope, AL
– Enrollment: 356 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#4. McGill-Toolen Catholic High School
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 856 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#3. Bayside Academy
– Location: Daphne, AL
– Enrollment: 840 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#2. St. Paul’s Episcopal School
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 1,213 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#1. UMS-Wright Preparatory School
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 1,241 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+