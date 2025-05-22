Best private high schools in the Huntsville metro area Published 3:04 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

Best private high schools in the Huntsville metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Huntsville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#19. Union Chapel Christian Academy

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 75 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#18. Huntsville College Preparatory School

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 75 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#17. Pineview Christian Academy

– Location: Harvest, AL

– Enrollment: 97 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#16. Bethel Baptist School

– Location: Hartselle, AL

– Enrollment: 100 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#15. Athens Bible School

– Location: Athens, AL

– Enrollment: 307 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C minus

#14. Huntsville Christian Academy

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 104 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#13. Oakwood Adventist Academy

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 223 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#12. Cornerstone Christian School

– Location: Decatur, AL

– Enrollment: 61 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#11. Calvary Baptist Academy

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 53 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#10. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy

– Location: Athens, AL

– Enrollment: 639 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#9. Decatur Heritage Christian Academy

– Location: Decatur, AL

– Enrollment: 362 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#8. Providence Classical School

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 171 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#7. Whitesburg Christian Academy

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 923 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#6. Madison Academy

– Location: Madison, AL

– Enrollment: 849 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. Madison Baptist Academy

– Location: Madison, AL

– Enrollment: 55 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. Westminster Christian Academy

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 951 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#3. Valley Fellowship Christian Academy

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 418 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. St. John Paul II Catholic High School

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 358 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Randolph School

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 1,004 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+