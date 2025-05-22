Best private high schools in the Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Huntsville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#19. Union Chapel Christian Academy
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 75 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#18. Huntsville College Preparatory School
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 75 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#17. Pineview Christian Academy
– Location: Harvest, AL
– Enrollment: 97 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#16. Bethel Baptist School
– Location: Hartselle, AL
– Enrollment: 100 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#15. Athens Bible School
– Location: Athens, AL
– Enrollment: 307 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C minus
#14. Huntsville Christian Academy
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 104 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#13. Oakwood Adventist Academy
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 223 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#12. Cornerstone Christian School
– Location: Decatur, AL
– Enrollment: 61 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#11. Calvary Baptist Academy
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 53 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#10. Lindsay Lane Christian Academy
– Location: Athens, AL
– Enrollment: 639 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#9. Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
– Location: Decatur, AL
– Enrollment: 362 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#8. Providence Classical School
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 171 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#7. Whitesburg Christian Academy
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 923 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#6. Madison Academy
– Location: Madison, AL
– Enrollment: 849 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#5. Madison Baptist Academy
– Location: Madison, AL
– Enrollment: 55 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#4. Westminster Christian Academy
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 951 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#3. Valley Fellowship Christian Academy
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 418 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. St. John Paul II Catholic High School
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 358 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Randolph School
– Location: Huntsville, AL
– Enrollment: 1,004 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+