Best private high schools in the Birmingham metro area
Published 3:03 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
Best private high schools in the Birmingham metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Birmingham metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Riverside Christian Academy
– Location: Helena, AL
– Enrollment: 96 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#24. Junior League of Birmingham Sunshine School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 290 (39:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: unavailable
#23. Glen Iris Baptist School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 90 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#22. Hope Christian School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 2,000 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#21. Ephesus Academy
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 59 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C+
#20. Tabernacle Christian School
– Location: Gardendale, AL
– Enrollment: 358 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#19. Cornerstone Christian School
– Location: Columbiana, AL
– Enrollment: 170 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#18. Cornerstone Schools of Alabama
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 645 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B minus
#17. Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 197 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#16. McCully Hill Christian School
– Location: West Blocton, AL
– Enrollment: 166 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#15. Restoration Academy
– Location: Fairfield, AL
– Enrollment: 374 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#14. Spring Valley School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 135 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#13. Jefferson Christian Academy
– Location: Irondale, AL
– Enrollment: 195 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#12. Islamic Academy of Alabama
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 227 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#11. Heritage Christian Academy
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 213 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#10. Evangel Classical Christian School
– Location: Alabaster, AL
– Enrollment: 279 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#9. Briarwood Christian School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 1,850 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#8. Bessemer Academy
– Location: Bessemer, AL
– Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#7. Hoover Christian School
– Location: Hoover, AL
– Enrollment: 57 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A minus
#6. Rock City Preparatory Christian School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 19 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#5. The Westminster School at Oak Mountain
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 599 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#4. Mountain View Baptist School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 110 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#3. John Carroll Catholic High School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#2. The Altamont School
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 371 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Indian Springs School
– Location: Indian Springs, AL
– Enrollment: 340 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+