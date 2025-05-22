Best private high schools in the Birmingham metro area Published 3:03 pm Thursday, May 22, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Birmingham metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Riverside Christian Academy

– Location: Helena, AL

– Enrollment: 96 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#24. Junior League of Birmingham Sunshine School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 290 (39:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: unavailable

#23. Glen Iris Baptist School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 90 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#22. Hope Christian School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 2,000 (5:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#21. Ephesus Academy

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 59 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C+

#20. Tabernacle Christian School

– Location: Gardendale, AL

– Enrollment: 358 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#19. Cornerstone Christian School

– Location: Columbiana, AL

– Enrollment: 170 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#18. Cornerstone Schools of Alabama

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 645 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B minus

#17. Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 197 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#16. McCully Hill Christian School

– Location: West Blocton, AL

– Enrollment: 166 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#15. Restoration Academy

– Location: Fairfield, AL

– Enrollment: 374 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#14. Spring Valley School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 135 (3:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#13. Jefferson Christian Academy

– Location: Irondale, AL

– Enrollment: 195 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#12. Islamic Academy of Alabama

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 227 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#11. Heritage Christian Academy

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 213 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#10. Evangel Classical Christian School

– Location: Alabaster, AL

– Enrollment: 279 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#9. Briarwood Christian School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 1,850 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#8. Bessemer Academy

– Location: Bessemer, AL

– Enrollment: 347 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#7. Hoover Christian School

– Location: Hoover, AL

– Enrollment: 57 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A minus

#6. Rock City Preparatory Christian School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 19 (2:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. The Westminster School at Oak Mountain

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 599 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. Mountain View Baptist School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 110 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#3. John Carroll Catholic High School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 540 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#2. The Altamont School

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 371 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Indian Springs School

– Location: Indian Springs, AL

– Enrollment: 340 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+