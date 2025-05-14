Best public high schools in the Montgomery metro area Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Montgomery metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Jefferson Davis High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,522 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C-

#24. Park Crossing High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 906 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C-

#23. Lanier Senior High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 798 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C-

#22. Lee High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,374 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C-

#21. Carver Senior High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 902 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C-

#20. Bullock County High School

– Location: Bullock County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 446 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C

#19. Booker T. Washington High School

– Location: Macon County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 478 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C

#18. Verbena High School

– Location: Chilton County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 592 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C

#17. Notasulga High School

– Location: Macon County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 298 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C+

#16. Calhoun High School

– Location: Lowndes County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 192 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C+

#15. Central High School

– Location: Lowndes County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 177 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: C+

#14. Autaugaville School

– Location: Autauga County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 269 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#13. Tallassee High School

– Location: Tallassee City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 512 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#12. Marbury High School

– Location: Autauga County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 559 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#11. Billingsley High School

– Location: Autauga County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 572 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#10. Reeltown High School

– Location: Tallapoosa County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 405 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#9. Stanhope Elmore High School

– Location: Elmore County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,181 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#8. Holtville High School

– Location: Elmore County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 555 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#7. Elmore County High School

– Location: Elmore County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 516 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#6. Wetumpka High School

– Location: Elmore County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,240 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#5. Prattville High School

– Location: Autauga County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,929 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#4. Pike Road High School

– Location: Pike Road Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 611 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#3. Booker T. Washington Magnet High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 392 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#2. Brewbaker Tech Magnet High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 575 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#1. Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School

– Location: Montgomery County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 464 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.