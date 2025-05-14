Best public high schools in the Mobile metro area
Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Best public high schools in the Mobile metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Mobile metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. ACCEL Academy
– Location: Maef Public Charter Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 409 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C-
#24. CF Vigor High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 547 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C-
#23. Williamson High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 956 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C-
#22. LeFlore High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 618 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C
#21. Mattie T. Blount High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,176 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C
#20. Ben C. Rain High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 589 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C
#19. Augusta Evans School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 215 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C
#18. Theodore High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,280 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#17. Murphy High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,254 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#16. Citronelle High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 719 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#15. Mary G. Montgomery High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,965 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#14. Chickasaw City High School
– Location: Chickasaw City School System, AL
– Enrollment: 224 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#13. Alma Bryant High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,617 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#12. Robertsdale High School
– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,450 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#11. Baldwin County High School
– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,039 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#10. Foley High School
– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,578 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#9. Satsuma High School
– Location: Satsuma School System, AL
– Enrollment: 735 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#8. Baker High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 2,491 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#7. WP Davidson High School
– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,535 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#6. Gulf Shores High School
– Location: Gulf Shores City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 799 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
#5. Spanish Fort High School
– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,188 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
#4. Daphne High School
– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,725 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
#3. Saraland High School
– Location: Saraland City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,096 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#2. Fairhope High School
– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,629 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#1. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science
– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 273 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.