Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Stacker

Best public high schools in the Mobile metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Mobile metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. ACCEL Academy

– Location: Maef Public Charter Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 409 (31:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C-

#24. CF Vigor High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 547 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C-

#23. Williamson High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 956 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C-

#22. LeFlore High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 618 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C

#21. Mattie T. Blount High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,176 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C

#20. Ben C. Rain High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 589 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C

#19. Augusta Evans School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 215 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: C

#18. Theodore High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,280 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#17. Murphy High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,254 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#16. Citronelle High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 719 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#15. Mary G. Montgomery High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,965 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#14. Chickasaw City High School

– Location: Chickasaw City School System, AL
– Enrollment: 224 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#13. Alma Bryant High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,617 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#12. Robertsdale High School

– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,450 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-

#11. Baldwin County High School

– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,039 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B

#10. Foley High School

– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,578 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B

#9. Satsuma High School

– Location: Satsuma School System, AL
– Enrollment: 735 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#8. Baker High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 2,491 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#7. WP Davidson High School

– Location: Mobile County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,535 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+

#6. Gulf Shores High School

– Location: Gulf Shores City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 799 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#5. Spanish Fort High School

– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,188 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#4. Daphne High School

– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,725 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-

#3. Saraland High School

– Location: Saraland City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,096 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#2. Fairhope High School

– Location: Baldwin County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,629 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A

#1. Alabama School of Mathematics and Science

– Location: Mobile, AL
– Enrollment: 273 (8:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

