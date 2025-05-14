Best public high schools in the Huntsville metro area Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Huntsville metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Lee High School

– Location: Huntsville City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 840 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#24. Falkville High School

– Location: Morgan County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 411 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#23. Priceville High School

– Location: Morgan County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 512 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#22. West Morgan High School

– Location: Morgan County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 438 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#21. Woodville High School

– Location: Jackson County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 484 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#20. Clements High School

– Location: Limestone County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 554 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#19. New Hope High School

– Location: Madison County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 586 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#18. Tanner High School

– Location: Limestone County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 411 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#17. Hazel Green High School

– Location: Madison County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,348 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#16. Sparkman Ninth Grade School

– Location: Madison County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 651 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#15. East Limestone High School

– Location: Limestone County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,282 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#14. Madison County High School

– Location: Madison County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 483 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#13. Kate Duncan Smith DAR High School

– Location: Marshall County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 394 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#12. Sparkman High School

– Location: Madison County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,738 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#11. Austin High School

– Location: Decatur City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,025 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#10. Decatur High School

– Location: Decatur City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,040 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#9. Virgil Grissom High School

– Location: Huntsville City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,974 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#8. Buckhorn High School

– Location: Madison County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,287 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#7. Athens High School

– Location: Athens City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,173 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#6. Hartselle High School

– Location: Hartselle City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,031 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. Huntsville High School

– Location: Huntsville City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,826 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. Bob Jones High School

– Location: Madison City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,920 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. James Clemens High School

– Location: Madison City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 2,149 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. New Century Technology High School

– Location: Huntsville City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 403 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering

– Location: Huntsville, AL

– Enrollment: 367 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.