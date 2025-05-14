Best public high schools in the Birmingham metro area Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Best public high schools in the Birmingham metro area

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Birmingham metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

#25. Fultondale High School

– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 635 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#24. Moody High School

– Location: St Clair County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 687 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#23. Montevallo High School

– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 506 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B-

#22. Calera High School

– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,066 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#21. Gardendale High School

– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,047 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#20. Springville High School

– Location: St Clair County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 766 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#19. Magic City Acceptance Academy

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 338 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B

#18. Ramsay High School

– Location: Birmingham City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 660 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#17. Shelby County High School

– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 584 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#16. Chelsea High School

– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,400 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#15. Southeastern Elementary School

– Location: Blount County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 835 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#14. Leeds High School

– Location: Leeds City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 619 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: B+

#13. Shades Valley High School

– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,200 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#12. Mortimer Jordan High School

– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 861 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#11. Helena High School

– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,418 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#10. Thompson High School

– Location: Alabaster City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 2,203 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A-

#9. Pelham High School

– Location: Pelham City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,058 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#8. Oak Mountain High School

– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,561 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#7. Hewitt-Trussville High School

– Location: Trussville City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,573 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#6. Hoover High School

– Location: Hoover City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 2,841 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#5. Vestavia Hills High School

– Location: Vestavia Hills City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,578 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A

#4. Spain Park High School

– Location: Hoover City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,503 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Mt. Brook High School

– Location: Mountain Brook City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 967 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Alabama School of Fine Arts

– Location: Birmingham, AL

– Enrollment: 353 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Homewood High School

– Location: Homewood City Schools, AL

– Enrollment: 1,330 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.