Published 7:28 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Best public high schools in the Birmingham metro area
Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Birmingham metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Fultondale High School
– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 635 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#24. Moody High School
– Location: St Clair County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 687 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#23. Montevallo High School
– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 506 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B-
#22. Calera High School
– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,066 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#21. Gardendale High School
– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,047 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#20. Springville High School
– Location: St Clair County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 766 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#19. Magic City Acceptance Academy
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 338 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B
#18. Ramsay High School
– Location: Birmingham City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 660 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#17. Shelby County High School
– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 584 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#16. Chelsea High School
– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,400 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#15. Southeastern Elementary School
– Location: Blount County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 835 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#14. Leeds High School
– Location: Leeds City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 619 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: B+
#13. Shades Valley High School
– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,200 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
#12. Mortimer Jordan High School
– Location: Jefferson County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 861 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
#11. Helena High School
– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,418 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
#10. Thompson High School
– Location: Alabaster City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 2,203 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A-
#9. Pelham High School
– Location: Pelham City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,058 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#8. Oak Mountain High School
– Location: Shelby County Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,561 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#7. Hewitt-Trussville High School
– Location: Trussville City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,573 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#6. Hoover High School
– Location: Hoover City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 2,841 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#5. Vestavia Hills High School
– Location: Vestavia Hills City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,578 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A
#4. Spain Park High School
– Location: Hoover City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,503 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#3. Mt. Brook High School
– Location: Mountain Brook City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 967 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#2. Alabama School of Fine Arts
– Location: Birmingham, AL
– Enrollment: 353 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
#1. Homewood High School
– Location: Homewood City Schools, AL
– Enrollment: 1,330 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
– Niche grade: A+
This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.